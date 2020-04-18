War at the sawmill: a western-flavored thriller. Photo: Special

“I feel like I’ve lost my life looking for it”, is one of the first phrases we hear from the owner of a sawmill located in the Ardennes forests, and there is much reason for it. Of course there are also ways to let her go, some like him, dedicating himself for years and almost obsessively to work, finding a last moment of lucidity. Still others, in the blink of an eye, walking desperately and outside the law, an “easy way out” many say.

Both are different paths, but beyond how correct each one of them is, sometimes they cross and twist into one, and it is around this that the director Julien Leclercq –Who directed Jean Claude Van Damme in Lukas (2018) -, weaves War into the sawmill, a thriller throughout the line, Stretching with withered delight the points of tension places each of the pieces within a structure reminiscent of the western.

He explores very little the villains’ motivations, to focus only on his goals, which he uses to push the action and outline an undaunted protagonist played by Sami Bouajila – Paradise Beach (2019) -, who wearing a certain sadism at times, does what it takes to maintain what little he has left of existence, which can be the difference when it comes to saving his loved one, when he must stand up to drug translators.

It is a younger, and not so charismatic, version of the tough guys incarnated by Eastwood in recent years: a common, expressionless and tormented subject, in a borderline situation, whose humanity contrasts with the coldness of his actions; and it is what keeps him afloat despite some excesses in the execution of the same, which include chases with a mechanical shovel, or taking the time to tie one of the thugs so that he ends up dismembered.

There are evident common places and it can be reproached that at the time of finishing accommodating the elements prior to the great confrontation. War at the sawmill sports oversights that detract from its credibility. However, the implosion exercise that accentuates the sordidness of the atmospheres, is clean and effective, the parsimony maintains the plot and is an enveloping entertainment vehicle and of acceptable manufacture, which, without being precisely novel, fulfills what it offers.

It is one of the premieres of this weekend on Netflix, of the options for these days that must be #QuedarseEnCasa.

Latest posts by Jesús Chavarría