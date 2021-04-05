A West Ham of Champions

04/05/2021

Alex Carazo

Who would tell a ‘Hammer’ fan that the West Ham I was going to be in Champions League positions with eight days to go by the end of the Premier. It was something unthinkable at the beginning of the season, even more so with the institutional problems that the club was dragging on and even with rumors of a rupture within the dressing room. But there they are, fourth classified.

David Moyes has managed to build a solid team, capable of fighting for great goals and leading 0-3 at the Molineux Stadium at the end of the break. First Lingard, who is in full resurrection as a footballer in his assignment to the London team, and then Fornals and Bowen left the meeting seen for sentencing.

Just one Adama’s stratospheric move just before the half allowed the Wolves cut distancing by Dendoncker mediation. The Spanish winger made use of his best attribute, rechoed the ball on his own edge of the area and began to drive towards the rival area like if tomorrow does not exist. No one was able to stop it. Furthermore, after the endless run, he reached the baseline and served a measured cross at the head of the Belgian midfielder.

The goal of Fabio Silva in the second half he put excitement to the match, but this West Ham competes like few others this season. He stood firm, gathered lines, and managed to seal the match from defense.

Everton stumble

He had it in his hand the set of Ancelotti to tie on points with Tottenham and Liverpool and get fully into the fight for the Europa League and the Champions League. But it failed again. Once again he dropped points at Goodison Park, unforgivable for a team that aims to enter European competition.

James managed to beat a Guaita immeasurable that he was once again the best of his team. Kept alive Palace until the end of the match, when it appeared Batshuayi to score the tying goal just two minutes after entering the field of play. Ancelotti couldn’t believe it.