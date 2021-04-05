A well-known tweeter gives a resounding cut to Espinosa de los Monteros (Vox)

Iván Espinosa de los Monteros (Vox). (Photo: Pool via Getty Images)

One of the best-known tweeters in Spain, @diostuitero, took advantage of Holy Week to make his classic religious jokes on these dates so important for Catholics.

On Wednesday the 31st, prior to Holy Thursday, he published this message: “Tomorrow I’m going to dinner, can you recommend a good, nice and cheap place for me? I don’t want to be nailed ”.

A tweet that achieved great success, with more than 13,000 ‘likes’ and responses such as that of the economist José Carlos Díez, who recommended “following @diostuitero” at Easter for his jokes.

The ultra-right deputy of Vox Iván Espinosa de los Monteros did not exactly pick up the glove, who replied to Díez with the following message: “Wishing to check the jokes of one and the enjoyment of the other when Ramadan arrives. That I do not miss it ”.

Request that was fulfilled when the tweeter replied with several screenshots of the jokes that, for years, he has been making about this Muslim celebration: “Here, man, find out before you open your big mouth.”

