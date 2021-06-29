A well-known Spanish actress passes Twitter with her response to this poster in support of Princess Leonor

Princess Eleanor. (Photo: Europa Press Entertainment via .)

The Spanish Royal Concord association celebrated this Saturday in front of the Royal Palace of Madrid the seventh anniversary of the coronation of Felipe de Borbón as King of Spain.

An act for which this monarchical organization filled the area with posters in support of the members of the Royal House as “La Corona unites” and “Letizia, una mujer real”.

And also one in favor of the heiress, Princess Eleanor, whom they describe as “the future.”

A message that someone shared on Twitter quoting the actress Leonor Watling, who entered the game with this ironic message: “Thank you, it was not necessary, but I appreciate the trust.”

A tweet that, in less than 24 hours, has received more than 14,000 ‘likes’ and dozens of comments applauding his sense of humor:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

