A well-known ICU nurse explains why he thinks politicians were looking for these images

A group of people celebrate the end of the state of alarm. (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Víctor Aparicio has become one of the faces of the pandemic. This ICU nurse at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid has appeared on television several times to talk about the situation of the pandemic.

On March 31, 2021, Aparicio shared on Twitter his spectacular physical change after a year in the front line of combat against the coronavirus. “A year separates these two images. I think the external change is evident. You cannot imagine the interior ”, he affirmed then. And he put a photo of himself from a year ago and one from now.

Now, the health worker has been to Más Vale Tarde to express his opinion about what happened last weekend in several cities in Spain, where numerous groups of people gathered to celebrate the end of the state of alarm.

Aparicio has shown his outrage at these celebrations and has indicated that he was watching Twitter during that night because he knew that this could happen.

“They have not surprised absolutely anyone,” he asserted. The nurse has put a worrying theory on the table: “I think even the politicians were eager for it so that the next day they could throw bricks at each other. They talk about competitions of who had them or did not have them, again they improvise again, everyone knew that at some point the state of alarm was going to end and that they had to have a mechanism of action, of how they were going to proceed in this regard ”.

And he added: “They had nothing. They have let this flow in order to have some tools to have dimes and diretes between regional governments and the central government.

The sanitary has regretted that those who are …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.