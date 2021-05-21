a weekend comes with DANA and thunderstorms

Still lack a few weeks to arrive on May 40, and the recommendation not to remove the coat will be evident this weekend, when the hot days of the summer of May give way to days of drop in temperatures and strong storms brought to the Peninsula by the formation of a DANA.

This Friday closes a week of intense heat, in which cities like Malaga has broken its record for the month of May: 37 degrees last Sunday. This journey will not be left behind and there will be values ​​higher than usual in the Canary Islands, Andalusia and areas of the eastern interior of the peninsula. According to the AEMET, the 34 degrees in the lower Guadalquivir.

But from this Saturday the panorama changes. Daytime temperatures will drop in a generalized way in almost the entire territory, notably in much of the interior of the peninsula. According to the AEMET, this drop can be up to 11 degrees in cities like Cuenca, Granada, Palencia and Teruel.

“In most of the country a increased cloudiness, more abundant in the northern half of the peninsula, with rainfall, weak and dispersed in general, in Galicia, Cantabrian and Pyrenees “, indicates the prediction of the agency.” During the afternoon, they will be in the form of showers in interior areas “.

DANA over the Gulf of Cádiz

The instability will go to more on Sunday, when the formation of a DANA over the Gulf of Cádiz, according to Meteored.

The step of this system will be brief, no more than 48 hours. But there is a chance that it will leave thunderstorms in various regions of the country. In fact, the Meteored model indicates a high probability of rainfall of up to 50 liters per square meter, especially in northwestern Murcia, inland Almería and southern Albacete.

The AEMET confirms these predictions in the southeastern third of the peninsula, and he adds that the rains will reach the Balearic Islands on Sunday afternoon “and could extend during the day to other areas of Castilla-La Mancha, Aragon and the Valencian Community, initially in a weaker way.”

Rainfall in these areas could go accompanied by mud, indicates the agency.

This situation will continue on monday. While the storms will subside in the south, from the north another less active front will enter that will leave rainfall in the afternoon in Galicia, Cantabria and the Pyrenees.