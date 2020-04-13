The week has in the prices of alternative dollars the great unknown. The bet is if the values ​​of the dollar Exchange and the cash with liquidation can pierce the psychological ceiling of $ 100 despite the absence of pesos held by the public and the excess of banknotes.

Financial institutions try not to take large sums of money. To discourage savers, fixed terms offer rates of 1.7% per month, far from inflation, which makes them negative compared to inflation estimated at above 3%.

On the other side of the counter, the credit-taking companies, for the most part, do not have the guarantees required by banks to lend them and the Central Bank has not activated mechanisms to guarantee these loans at soft rates of 24% per year, which are will be used to pay salaries.

Bank vaults are overflowing with banknotes and nowhere to invest. Entities discourage fixed terms with absurdly low rates. In April, they accumulated a drop of almost $ 80 billion with respect to the average for March.

Meanwhile, the operations with alternative dollars closed on Wednesday at just over $ 94, but managed to drill $ 95. Its value is growing daily and the unfavorable news of the weekend, where the extension of the quarantine was confirmed, are going to impact negatively because investors are going to seek refuge in the currency of the United States as do other savers and investors from emerging countries.

That the paralysis of the economy continues is affecting even agriculture, including meat, which reduced its export volume by USD 40 million. Vaca Muerta does not accompany because it is a victim of the fall in oil and gas prices in the world.

The negotiation of external debt is not even spoken. A country with a pandemic, short-term bonds with high rates and parities of 25%, with a projected fall of the economy of 5.5% for the year, is not in a position to pay its debt unless payments are suspended. for three years. The removal and lowering of rates, today is indifferent because whatever the value there are no reserves or enough pesos to cancel them. With the pesos, you go to the renovations and with the debt in dollars, if you have local legislation, it was decided not to pay until 2021.

On the other hand, time plays in Argentina’s favor because there is a movement by multilateral organizations for creditors to be lenient with countries in trouble.

The problems have changed so much that the IMF is preparing a global aid package of USD 100 billion, double what it lent to Argentina. Soon the country will cease to be the largest debtor of the agency.

Creditors don’t care about Argentinto. It is 1% of your portfolio. Instead, the rest of the world is 99% of its claims and they are in danger because the economy in its downfall can drag banks and the international financial system. Then they stopped looking south, because a train coming from the north is getting into their house.

On the other hand, there is a population psychologically depleted by quarantine and because it has no income and has stopped paying taxes. On the side of companies they have difficulty paying April salaries and they are negotiating major declines in workers’ wages.

For his part, the world started on Monday by trading cautiously. Asian Stock Exchanges They begin to operate at 9 in the morning (21.00 in Argentina), when they had 4.30 hours of operations and were 90 minutes to close, they were in slight losses. Tokyo was down 1.17% down. Hong Kong was the exception, up 2.38%. The rest of the Chinese bags fell 0.50% on average.

In Europe, where the opening hours are at 4 a.m. In Argentina, overnight operations, that is, future transactions because they start at 19:30 local time and close eight and a half hours later when the mainland markets open, showed the DAX of Germany with an increase of 2.83% and the London FTSE with a notable improvement of more than 4%. The Euro Stoxx, which groups the 50 most important stocks in Europe, had an improvement of 1.55%.

Wall street, which is the reference market and comes from the Friday holiday, opens at 10.30 a.m. in New York (9.30 a.m. in Argentina). Its top three indicators showed red numbers. The Dow Jones fell 10 hours after the open, 1.47%. The S&P 500 lost 1.54% and the Nasdaq of new technologies 1.54%. Investors’ heaviest mood is due to negative data on retail sales and construction. The employment data, released last week, was another hard hit. From full employment, they moved in a few weeks to 17 million applications to receive unemployment benefits.

The oil, which is key in prices, showed important reactions. The WTI of the United States was 5% on the rise to USD 23.90 per barrel, while the Brent of Europe, which is used as a reference in Argentina, increased 4.32% to USD 32.84. Gas was up 1.55%. The problem is that these increases are not sustainable.

The unknown is whether the wholesale dollar, now that the gap with alternative dollars exceeded 40%, will continue with the minimum daily devaluation of 0.1% (8 cents) after two wheels of the holiday, letting that difference grow which will affect exports. and will favor importers.

The Government fears that a further devaluation will translate into pricesBut when the gap is so big, companies are guided by the highest dollar. The free dollar came to sell at $ 90 and was paid at $ 86. There is no reference value, because operators no longer go to the City. They make their sales or purchases by phone and make delivery because the quarantine subtracts customers in their offices. The ingenuity has led some to use companies that handle food shipments for these transactions.

Argentina is going to have a discouraging day in terms of the bonds that, despite being on one floor, are still highly offered and are only bought by opportunity hunters. The Bonar 2020, which was due to pay interest on Wednesday of last week and entered the selective default, has a parity of 24%, lower than that of defaulted securities in the past. The Bonar 2024 is trading at 23%. They are absurd prices and whoever wants to win in the future can buy them, but there is an actor that was not previously present in the market and it is COVID-19 that does not reveal the proportion of the values. With that threat nobody knows what is expensive or cheap.