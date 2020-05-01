Days go by and the Government shows no interest in improving the original proposal to renegotiate the debt. With this scenario, on Wall Street they already take it as a fact that Argentina will also default on its debt issued under foreign law shortly. The deadline to accept the proposal is May 8 and until Wednesday there is time to express interest. But it is also likely that the terms will be extended since there would be time to continue negotiations until May 22, which is when Argentina would formally fall into default if it does not pay the interest on three bonds for USD 500 million.

The sharp drop in bonds yesterday, 5% on average, marks precisely this very negative climate among investors. All bond series fell from $ 30 and several are already close to $ 25. This is in line with the actual deduction proposed by the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, but also the negative view that Argentina will remain out of the financial markets for a long time.

A report released by the investment bank Morgan Stanley for his clients he considered that At USD 25 it is still a good entry price for the purchase of Argentine bonds. But at the same time he was skeptical about a quick deal. A couple of weeks ago, he had indicated that an agreement was likely to be reached only in the third quarter of 2020, that is, once the negative effect of the quarantine by the coronavirus is cleared up. But now he considered that the terms can be extended even further.

“It is not very difficult for the offer to exceed USD 40. It would be enough to increase the coupons of interest that are paid during the entire curve of the bonds and to recognize the current interest, something that does not appear in the official proposal.”, Indicates the report of Morgan Stanley.

Now the last hope is placed on the counteroffer made by the creditors. The three groups would be working together to carry out a different proposal to Guzmán and that will determine if there is scope to bring positions closer. For now, the difference between what Argentina is asking for and the demands of investors is too great to think of a quick agreement.

What would already be totally ruled out is the possibility that the Government pays a “sweetener” in cashIn other words, make a disbursement before 2023, which is the date from which debt payments resume.

The Economist Emanuel Álvarez Agis, close to the Government, was also the protagonist in the last hours, participating in several “conference calls” organized by investment banks in New York and local stock companies. “A serious problem in closing the deal is that the IMF is not participating in the negotiations, nor has it shown a willingness to reduce the interest on debt that it would have to collect in the coming years. That forces to deepen the take-off on private bondholders.“

Álvarez Agis considered that “we are facing the possibility of a perfect storm, if the Government goes into default and at the same time the quarantine continues to be extended.” In such a scenario, the economy would drop 7.3% this year. But there would also be strong pressure on the exchange gap and a significant drop of not less than USD 5 billion in expected exports. In addition, the pressure to accelerate the rise in the official exchange rate would increase notably.

There is also concern about other signals that Guzmán sent in the last hours, such as the public conversation that he will have in the middle of next week with Jeffrey Sachs, who now works at the Columbia University. This economist who studied at Harvard and has been working on the problem of economic development for many years, has been suggesting that Argentina is already making too generous an offer to creditors. And he also subscribes to the Argentine minister’s idea that “it is better to defaul than a bad agreement.”