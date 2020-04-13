For another week, millions of people are still confined to our homes and thus curb the number of coronavirus infections. That means that many people, who normally work in an office, have to continue to telecommute from home.

Obviously, the home environment has nothing to do with what is in an office, and that can also be seen in the sound. If we are very used to the hustle and bustle of our coworkers, it may be difficult for us to focus on this new sound environment.

“Feeling normal while working from home”

‘I Miss The Office’ (I miss the office) is a website that will precisely create a sound environment that reminds us of an office, in case that helps us to be more productive.

“An office noise generator that provides users with the soothing and irritating tones of modern office life, to help them focus and feel normal while working from home.”

One of the most striking aspects of this website is its minimalist design and in which pastel colors predominate. We will see that there are different “rooms” and in them some colored geometric figures.

Printers, coffee machines, keyboard sounds and conversations in the distance

Each of those geometric figures represents a co-worker, and at the bottom right we can add them (up to a maximum of ten) or reduce them (leaving the office empty, if we want).

We just have to hit the play button that appears at the bottom left to start listening to this virtual office. Keyboard sounds, fans and distant voices blend seamlessly.

The truth is that the experience is very credible, and you don’t have the feeling that the same ambient sound is being repeated all the time. Also, it can be a good idea if your house is very noisy and you decide to immerse yourself in this fictional office with your headphones.

