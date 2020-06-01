The United States is going through a very delicate moment. Amid a global pandemic, protests are on the rise after the death of George Floyd last May 25.

Floyd, a 54-year-old African American, was accused of falsifying a $ 20 bill. Three police officers immobilized him and one of them (Dereck Chauvin) placed his knee on the detainee’s neck.

“Heartbreaking, embarrassing, painful. I’m so angry.”

Eight minutes and 46 seconds might seem like a very short time (Most of the YouTube videos that I watch when I’m bored are longer in duration, and by the time I realize that they are over), but putting it in context can take forever.

That is the mission of 8m46s.com: a website that works as a simple timer, and that visually shows the amount of time Floyd was on the ground choking.

“On May 25, 2020, Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, resulting in the death of Mr. Floyd. I invite visitors to sit quietly and reflect during this same time. It feels like an eternity. ”

And if that was not enough, this timer is accompanied by some of the messages Floyd said (tearfully) before going unconscious and end up foaming at the mouth:

“Please please. I can’t breathe, agent, I can’t breathe. ”

It’s funny, but to be seeing a timer on your browser screen can get your stomach churning and your blood freezing. On platforms like Reddit, this website is going viral (it has more than 17,000 positive votes in some subreddits), and many users comment that this simple page contains a “very powerful message”:

“Without the need to say anything, he leaves you a very powerful message.” “He can’t take more than a minute. Heartbreaking, embarrassing, painful. I’m so angry.”

As we see, sometimes the simplest pages are able to convey a message that can be complex to understand. I admit that I was not able to watch the video, nor did I pass the minute watching this timer.

