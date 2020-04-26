The weeks go by and we are still confined to our homes, not knowing exactly when all this will end and in what way. A website aims to create a list of things we want to do when we return to normal.

They have baptized it as ‘When Corona Ends’ and, basically, it offers us the opportunity to create our Top # 5 of things we want to do when this situation ends, in order to share it on social networks.

“We have all learned from this unfortunate experience that life is fragile. Many of us would have realized lately that we do not value our freedom enough to be able to do what we want. Create your own list of the top 5 things to do when this is done. ”

Templates for different social networks

The operation of this website could not be easier. We just have to press the yellow button that says “create your post” to go directly to the template that allows us to create the list.

Once we do, we will see that there are five fields to fill in, where to place our five things that we want to do. It is possible to use emojis and on the right side we will see a preview of how it will look.

At the top right we can choose in which social network we plan to share this list, so that it adapts the dimensions for Instagram (publication or story), Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

When we have finished, we will simply have to click on the lower green button that says “Generate Image”, and it will immediately be downloaded to our team. As we can see, it is a very simple tool, but it can be used to help us imagine and share those wishes that we plan to carry out in the future.

