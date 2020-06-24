There are several useful tools that can help grow the skills of a professional in almost any industry. For people who are not specialized in design, there are several applications to carry out simple editing tasks. There are also platforms that help people and brands conduct massive surveys for business purposes. And when it comes to creativity, whether it’s brainstorming or brainstorming, mind maps are invaluable.

This way of organizing information is used practically throughout all industries (and even in multiple non-professional areas) very regularly. This is largely because mind maps are one of the most natural ways of presenting ideas, processes and solutions. Unfortunately, while they are easy to represent in physical spaces (such as blackboards or sheets of paper), digital platforms have not been able to translate them very well.

A web platform to create mind maps

It is in this context that MindMeister is presented. It is a tool that tries to give a more dynamic and simple experience for people who want to create mind maps online. Some years ago this platform had been discussed in this same section. However, in that time it has presented multiple changes and improvements to the interface. Now its strongest feature is its cloud features, which enable remote collaboration.

It has also strengthened its filing system. It is now a bit easier to convert mind maps that have been made into materials that can be displayed to other people. The company also added compatibility with another of its tools, MeisterTask. In this way, the most loyal customers of this platform can add the use of these resources to their task management strategy. And more relevant, it has several usage plans.

It still has a basic plan, at no cost, that allows people to create up to three mind maps and collaborate with other users in real time. However, it also offers other business, personal, professional and business tiers that increase what functions can be used. For example, export to PDF, Word or Power Point formats. And even a custom domain for online resources. So, it is a great tool.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299