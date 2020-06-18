Currently there are tools for people to expand their skills in almost any situation or task. For example, there are projects that help people generate income through investments without the need to be a stock and market expert. In the marketing sector, endless apps and utilities allow specialists to facilitate the most repetitive tasks. The above also applies to those who are dedicated to art, such as a writer.

But while there are endless utilities for virtually every creative activity, there are really few tools that a writer can use. Painters and plastic artists have programs to draw and design 3D objects using computers and tablets. Musicians can modify their tracks and improve them through editing software. But for those who do literary work, there isn’t much more than some text editors.

An indispensable application for any writer

It is in this context that the Wavemaker web application is placed. It is a powerful, but free online project that allows literature lovers to create their own works in a much simpler and more orderly way. Any writer knows that creating a story that makes sense requires careful planning. This is especially true in the case of a novel. But most of this process usually falls on the artist’s side.

So this web application wants to provide a safe and intuitive ecosystem where this process can be done easily. Thus, it is not only limited to providing a text editor so that the writer can actually build his novel. It also includes a database where people create short descriptions of characters, places, and objects that are important to the plot. These can be tagged for reference at any point.

There are also planning boards, where the writer can define in advance what is going to happen in each chapter and how the events will be related to each other. There are even mind maps and timelines so that you always have a clear idea of ​​the objective of each action and each chapter. In this way, not only can a much more consistent novel be created. At the same time, the often exhausting work of all literary work is greatly facilitated.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299