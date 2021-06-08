A way to guarantee voting rights



On June 22 there will be a primary election in New York.

Photo: Fernando Martínez / Impremedia

In 2004, state legislator Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​faced nine-term Republican Nick Spano in a state Senate election. The election was very close, certified in favor of Spano by 18 votes.

The result depended on 457 registered voter ballots that could not be found on the printed voter list when they got to the polls. Staff instructed them to vote by affidavit ballot. Later, officials determined that they accidentally voted at a different Westchester polling place than the one assigned.

New York’s highest court ordered these ballots to be discounted in full, refusing to give poll workers a duty to help voters lost in the wrong polling places (also known as the “wrong church”).

In 2009, lawmakers demanded that poll workers redirect lost voters to count their votes. But a new report released by VoteEarlyNY found that this “wrong church” technicality disqualified more than 13,800 ballots cast in the correct county in the 2020 Election, the largest source of disqualified affidavit ballots from registered voters.

A disproportionate majority (69%) were cast in New York City, where 2,357 Bronx voters (approximately one in 187 voters) cast a vote at another Bronx polling place. The City’s 20 hardest-hit Assembly districts had nearly the same number of disqualified ballots as the 57 counties outside the City.

The rule suppresses even state races in which all voters can participate and legislative or local races for which the most affected voters remain eligible.

At the federal level, the Supreme Court is reviewing a Voting Rights Act challenge to a similar Arizona rule. In a decision repealing the law, the Ninth Circuit found a discriminatory impact on minority communities in Arizona.

Confusion after moving a short distance in an urban area, moving frequently, and counterintuitive voting assignments lead to more incorrect voting. Similar factors can operate in many of New York’s majority and minority communities, where thousands of people were instructed to fill out affidavit ballots under the mistaken understanding that they would count. That is an injustice.

California and New Jersey protect civil rights by preventing total disqualification of these ballots. Instead, officials count the votes from all contests a voter would have had the right to vote. In Albany, the Senate passed similar legislation, but the Assembly did not vote for it.

In Arizona, impact litigation may be the only option. But New York can reform a failed policy that has suppressed voters and confused polling station members since Nick Spano surpassed Stewart-Cousins ​​in 2004.

-Berg is a co-founder of VoteEarlyNY and Landy is a voting rights activist