Hazelight, a studio founded by Josef Fares, is known for A Way Out, a title that gained the approval of the players thanks to its multiplayer proposal. In addition, several members of the company previously worked at Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

Last year it was confirmed that Fares and his team are already working on a new title. The creative only revealed that it is not a multiplayer project and that it will not have a sexual theme.

For months there have been hints suggesting that Hazelight will soon present her new project, but there was nothing officially confirmed. This changed today as Fares revealed that this week he will offer the first look at his next game.

Hazelight will reveal its new title at EA Play 2020

Through his Twitter account, Fares confirmed that Hazelight will be present at EA Play 2020. It will be during the Electronic Arts event that they will reveal the first look at their new game.

The creative stated that they will only show a short teaser, so it seems that the project is not quite ready yet. Despite this, it is certainly good news for fans of Hazelight’s work.

We remind you that EA Play 2020 will be held this week, so there is very little to know about the new Fares. The event will take place on June 18 at 6:00 PM, Mexico City time.

A short tease about the next game on #EAPlayLive Jun 18. Don’t miss it! – Josef Fares (@josef_fares) June 15, 2020

Fares did not reveal more details of his game, so we will have to wait to know the surprise he is preparing. We know that the creative seeks to make his title more ambitious compared to his past projects.

« [Fares] It shows that EA Originals can pay off and that it can work, and I think the next game they are going to develop will be much, much bigger, more ambitious and will have more funding, ”Patrick Söderlund previously commented.

A Way Out is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Visit this link to know more about him and don’t forget to read our review.