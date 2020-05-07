In the absence of live sports on quarantine weekends, nothing like elaborate documentaries of historical figures from basketball, cycling or martial arts to keep the audience interested. The sports channel ESPN, which belongs to the Disney conglomerate and is one of the television giants in the United States, has seen the open sky with the triumph of the documentary series The Last Dance, over the Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan. Premiered in the midst of sports competitions, it has been a success worldwide, thanks to its distribution on Netflix. Now, the chain has decided to bring forward the premiere of three other series of reports throughout the Sundays of the months of May and June.

The broadcast so far of the first six episodes (out of ten) of The Last Dance, has averaged almost six million viewers on the network, which is 62% more than the previous most watched documentary on the network, You Don’t Know Bo, 2012, about American football player Bo Jackson. Data that does not include reissues or online viewing.

Trailer for ‘The Last Dance’. NETFLIX

The three stories that ESPN advances were scheduled for the last third of the year and had already gone through prestigious film competitions such as Sundance or Tribeca. Lance traces the rise and fall of cyclist Lance Armstrong, first a national hero in the US after his Tour de France victories and then one of the biggest phonies when it was confirmed that he had been doped. The two installments are directed by veteran documentary filmmaker Marina Zenovich. Be Water approaches the most intimate and personal aspect of martial arts specialist Bruce Lee. And Long Gone Summer stops in the summer of 1998 and in the run by two baseball players from different teams, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, to break the record for home runs in one season of the American league and in subsequent ones. doping charges.

In Spain, the health crisis has filled the sports grid with old documentaries along with reissues of important football, tennis, basketball, water polo and major cycling events. The globalization of sports content through digital platforms has made The Last Dance also succeed in our country. It is waiting to know and some of the other ESPN documentaries will be distributed internationally by some streaming service.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe