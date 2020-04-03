In addition to products for the absolutely cheaper price tier, such as the new Redmi Band, Xiaomi has presented a variety of devices during the My Fan Festival 2020. Many of them technological, others not so much, the truth is that there is one that attracts attention.

Its about Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4, a smart watch that could go relatively unnoticed among other inexpensive watches, if not because it has an unusual feature in this type of device: cameras.

The Xiaomi children’s watch: Mi Bunny Watch 4

He Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 It has a friendly name because it is aimed directly at children. It is a connected smart watch, which has multiple useful features to keep the little ones located.

Xiaomi

As we read in GizChina, the Mi Bunny Watch 4 is able to make video calls, help in language learning and even connect to mobile networks.

And it is that it has a front camera, in the purest smartphone style, in a small drop-shaped notch like the one we saw become popular last year in practically all of the mobile offer.

Also on its back it has a camera, in the style of what we saw in that first Samsung smartwatch as early as 2013, the Galaxy Gear, which landed with a small protrusion on its strap with the ability to take images. The cameras of the Mi Bunny Watch 4 are 5 MP.

Samsung Galaxy Gear, introduced in 2013.

In this case, the screen is 1.8 inches, and it also comes in high resolution for the format, in addition to incorporating Amoled technology. Although the screen is not curved as in the Oppo Watch, it does use 2.5D curved glass.

What is interesting given the dimensions of the watch are the Onboard 5G capabilities, in addition to a total of 14 4G bands and GPS connectivity functional throughout the world. Other features include filtering calls, SMS and contacts, or preventing interruptions during school hours. This watch is compatible with NFC payments and is also waterproof.

Xiaomi via JD

This Mi Bunny Watch incorporates a small assistant to learn english, AI English, we imagine that it is exclusively from Chinese, which contains syllabus modules, problems, tests and even book reviews. This assistant can also assess the child’s pronunciation.

As expected, its price is considerably higher than that of the brand’s activity bracelets. After a promotional period at 849 yen, its price will be 899 yen, about 120 euros to change.

