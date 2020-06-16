THURSDAY, 06/04/2020 09:06
MenuNoticiasVideosLocalesNight ReportPoliciacaPoliticaDenunciationNationalInternationalUnited StatesClimateSportsTigresRayadosModel of the dayLiga MXUEFANFLSexican selectionShowsLife and styleContactA + What You SeeTVLiveDaysCUETIME> 2017PESCUTESPUTS>> 2017 m.
Cloudy to mostly sunny sky with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees is forecast for this Thursday in Monterrey
INFO7
By: Alejandra Medina
See More of Air and Health
INFO7My accountNewsletterSPECIALSNight ReportNo WordsEN LIVEINFO7 News
A + What you see
SERVICESRSS
Mobile Info7
INFO7 on Facebook
INFO7 on Twitter
Local news
National
International
Weather
sports
Shows
INFORMATIONSearch
Contact us
Job Bank
About
Notice of Privacy
* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.