a wallet to change your owner bitcoins without moving them

Key facts:

You can make your bitcoins change hands without moving them from your wallet.

The application benefits the privacy, anonymity and scalability of Bitcoin.

An application still under development would allow the exchange of property rights over a quantity of bitcoins (BTC) almost instantaneously.

The concept proposes that BTC can change owners without having to send them in a transaction on the main Bitcoin chain (mainnet, on-chain).

The swap would occur on a sidechain created for this specific purpose. This would allow two users can transfer control over the coins they own without a record of this being left on the Bitcoin network, being a solution that also benefits the privacy and discretion of the participants.

The company Commerceblock is developing an application called Mercury Wallet, which works for this purpose on statechains, a technology created by developer Ruben Somsen in 2019 and integrated into the Lightning Network.

Statechains use statecoins. Beyond being a term similar to “cryptocurrency” in the strict sense of the word, “statecoin” refers to the unit of account of transaction outputs (User Transaction Output, UTXO) that you want to manage on the network.

On the Mercury Wallet website we find a precise explanation of statecoins:

A statecoin is a specific amount of BTC deposited at an address where its private key is divided between the depositor and the Mercury server. The depositor has a time-locked backup transaction that allows him to reclaim control over the currency after a specified time. The private key of the statecoin is not known by any of the participants, and both the owner and the statechain entity (Mercury) must cooperate to sign the transactions. Mercury Wallet

To link the exchanges of statecoins, Mercury would use a “conductor”, a technical term to refer to a command that conducts exchanges according to their compatibility in a group of several statecoins.

The Mercury Wallet portfolio manages different outputs or outputs (UTXOs) under the name of statecoins, allowing the private signatures of each to be exchanged. Sources: Mercury Wallet; mercurywallet.com

A Commerceblock blog post explains the concept of what Mercury could facilitate in the near future.

The driver has several swap pools of different sizes and different denominations, to which users can join directly from the wallet interface. Users can choose any of their statecoins and add them to any of the pools by simply indicating it in the graphical interface, and as soon as there is an amount of statecoins that are equivalent to others in another group, the exchange will automatically run anonymously. Commerceblock

Because it is a public and open project, Mercury has its code in the GitHub repository. In this website you can read the definition in this regard.

Mercury is a client-server for statechains modified to be compatible with current Bitcoin network technology. Ownership of Bitcoin UTXOs can be transferred between parties without conducting transactions on the main chain (on-chain). This enables instant payments to be executed, increased privacy and innovation for Lightning and DLC channels. Swaps are a method of performing off-chain transfers in an atomic way. The number of participants in a swap is unlimited. If a number (n) of users participate in a swap, each with its own UTXO, each one of them will receive back the right of ownership over any of the UTXO that have the same value as the one they already own. Mercury

Statechains for Bitcoin privacy and scalability

As we reported in CriptoNoticias, the use of statechains has several benefits, such as privacy, efficiency, almost zero cost in commissions, as well as avoiding the use of the main network and therefore its congestion.

The solution also allows the scalability of the Lightning network, since the property rights over the channels created in this second layer of Bitcoin could possibly be exchanged.

Regarding the risks of using this type of exchange, the developer Ruben Somsen explained in August of last year that there are three risk factors, mainly, in the statechains.

Somsen ensures that a statechain server or client (such as Mercury), could disappear, be attacked, or be actively malicious. Therefore, a possible solution could be to create a ‘federation’, where the server keys are controlled by several entities in a multi-signature scheme, so that there are guarantees in the trust model to transact with this federation.

However, despite being able to reinforce these three areas, Somsen ensures that statechains are more secure than sidechains, due to how the user can recover their coins if the time lock contract (timelock) expires after a period of inactivity of the federation.

The possibilities of statechains are quite wide, at least theoretically. Mercury is the client that seems to position itself publicly and commercially at the moment, and with the launch of their portfolio they hope that more users will use it and participate in the discussion to continue improving this technology.