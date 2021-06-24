a wall in its prime

06/24/2021 at 6:53 PM CEST

SF

The goalkeeper Robin olsen, who has been key in Sweden’s qualification for the round of 16 at the European Championship as the leader of the Spanish group, believes that he has never before been at a higher level than he has exhibited these days.

“I am in very good shape. I am probably in the best moment of my career & rdquor ;, Olsen said today at a press conference at the Swedish concentration in Gothenburg, to which the team has returned after beating Poland in Saint Petersburg (3-2).

Key to Sweden

His great performance in the debut game against Spain, in which Sweden held 0-0 and Olsen brought out several saving hands, has been key for the Everton goalkeeper and for the Scandinavian team.

“It all started with a tough game against Spain, with a lot to do. After that match, I felt like I was already in the tournament. And then everything has flowed. I am satisfied with my performance and very proud of what the team has achieved & rdquor ;, he admitted.

The goalkeeping coach of Sweden, Maths Elfvendal, you have no doubts about the fitness Olsen: “Robin he is playing his best football & rdquor ;.

OlsenThe 31-year-old has had a difficult season at Everton, where he has barely played a game and has been a substitute for Jordan Pickford, who could be found in the quarterfinals if Sweden eliminate Ukraine and England defeat Germany.

However, Olsen now he is not aware of his situation with Everton. “I don’t think about it now. I am happy with what I have done, and I want to continue like this. I just focus on that. We’ll see what happens & rdquor ;, sentenced the Swedish goalkeeper to the media.