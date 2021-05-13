A vulnerability in WiFi could leave millions of devices at the mercy of hackers

05/13/2021 at 4:50 PM CEST

A researcher known for find the bugs and flaws of WiFi security has found another new vulnerability. The new and dangerous flaw is known as “fragmentation attacks” and it is believed that it could spread as it is a bug that has been in the WiFi standard since 1997. While some additional vulnerabilities have been caused to program bugs in products with WiFi, in this case, would affect to any product with Wifi.

Theoretically, if used, the vulnerability could allow an attacker in a close range to steal our information or attack other devices. But the chances of using these errors are low as they require user interaction and unusual network settings.

Explaining how this error arises, the researcher explains that it is easy to find the error and seamlessly inject text planes into a Wifi network. Furthermore, along with certain devices, it can be used to intercept traffic and deceive the victim using a malicious DNS server.