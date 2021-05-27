A Vox spokesperson forces the suspension of a plenary session in Ceuta due to its racist attacks

The President of the Government and the Assembly of Ceuta, Juan Vivas (PP), has been forced this Thursday to suspend the plenary session after the debate on the installation of a roundabout in the periphery resulted in a cross of insults and reproaches between the Vox spokesperson, Carlos Verdejo, and the rest of the groups on account of their behavior during the migration crisis unleashed by Morocco last week.

Just half an hour after the start of the session, the situation has led to an accusation after the Vox spokesperson has called it “shameful” that the Assembly has not convened an extraordinary plenary session on the “invasion” suffered.

So, Vivas has lashed out at Vox’s attitude during the crisis: “What seems to me to be a shame is that you didn’t show up all these days around here, that you didn’t call to see what you could do for Ceuta, that several Boards of Spokespersons and you did not appear to see what the position of this institution would be in one of the most serious moments in history for this city. You were missing and I was proposing a defense strategy for Ceuta while Vox tried to burn Ceuta to the greater glory of populism ”, he reproached you.

The enemy was not in the Government of the Nation and his has been a reckless folly Juan Vivas (PP), to the spokesman of Vox

“I was not thinking about my voters, but about Ceuta and Spain, defending this city with the President of the Government,” added the President, “The enemy was not in the Government of the Nation and his has been foolish. reckless: Ceuta needs calm, do not blame your omissions on others ”.

An attack that Verdejo (Vox) has refused to withdraw

For her part, the spokeswoman for the MDyC, Fatima Hamed, has made Vox ugly that “they provoke to seek reactions that give them electoral revenue: they are the national shame …

