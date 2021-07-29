A Vox leader gets chiribitas eyes with what this athlete does without prior notice

The moment Sam Kendricks stands up to hear the anthem. (Photo: YOUTUBE)

Vox MEP Jorge Buxadé has expressed his admiration for an athlete from the United States who, when he was going to pole vault, stopped and left everything to listen to the anthem of his country.

“Correct. The normal thing ”, has written the leader of Vox next to a video of the moment, that has not taken place in the Olympic Games of Tokyo, but in those of Rio five years ago.

The protagonist in question is Sam Kendricks. At the time he was going to do his exercise, a compatriot was on the podium receiving his gold medal, so the United States anthem began to sound in the stadium.

Kendricks, who was 23 years old at the time and a US Army reservist in Mississippi, stopped short, put the pole on the ground and stood up to listen.

Although he risked being penalized, the American finally took the bronze medal.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

