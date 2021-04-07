A Vox deputy, treated in the hospital for a stone received at the party ceremony in Vallecas

The Vox deputy for Guadalajara Ángel López was injured this Wednesday in the act of the game in the so-called ‘Red Square’ of Vallecas by a stone in the hand and is being attended at the La Paz Hospital, as reported by training sources.

The act of the formation of Santiago Abascal, part of the pre-campaign of the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4, has ended with charges of the National Police against the neighbors from Vallecas congregated in the area near the plaza shortly after its inception.

The police action has taken place after Verbal confrontations between neighbors and Vox supporters, with accusations of fascists answered by slogans encouraging the members of the Abascal formation to shout ‘president’ and ‘president’.

In addition to the exchange of shouts, some of those gathered has thrown objects who have overcome the police cordon and have hit Vox members. The intervention of the riot police has been forceful and has led to races and the dispersion of those gathered there, who have subsequently recovered their position.

For his part, Abascal has approached the protesters who were surrounding the Red Square upon his arrival at the event and has assured to have received the hit of a bottle in the face.

“Eighteen steps we had to take to get close to those wretches. A bottle hit me in the face. This is what Sánchez has achieved“, said the leader of Vox.