A Volvo XC60 for € 95 per month, without interest and with insurance included: where is the trick of this bargain?

Volvo is one of the manufacturers that bet the most on promotions when it comes to publicizing their products, creating very advantageous offers for potential buyers. The Volvo XC60 is one of its most popular cars, and now it has a very interesting offer for private buyers, who can access a Volvo XC60 fully equipped for € 95 per month. Where is the trick?

Belonging to one of the most competitive segments of the market, that of D-SUV premium, the Volvo XC60 was one of Volvo’s first forays into the SUV market following the appearance of the Volvo XC90 several years earlier. It was not until 2011 when Volvo launched the Volvo XC60, a model that has now become one of the benchmarks within its segment in terms of quality, equipment and safety.

A few months ago the Volvo XC60 underwent a slight redesign that improved its exterior appearance and expanded its technology in mechanical terms: currently, all available Volvo XC60s have some degree of electrificationEither in the form of mild-hybrid engines or with plug-in hybrid options.

A Volvo XC60 for € 3 a day: the bargain of the year?

Volvo has launched a promotion that allows get a Volvo XC60 for € 95 per month. It seems the bargain of the century … although like any promotion of this type, it has its conditions, which should be known. The first thing is the car model that we will take: it is a XC60 B4 Momentum Pro, equipped with a 197 hp mild hybrid diesel engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, which certifies an average consumption of 6.2 liters and enjoys the ECO label from the DGT.

The equipment is very complete, including items such as keyless entry and start system, 18-inch alloy wheels, multimedia system with touch screen and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrumentation, parking sensors or City Safety, Volvo’s autonomous emergency braking system.

To access this advantageous fee, we must first pay a € 17,887.50 ticket. Subsequently, we will have to pay a monthly fee of € 95 for 35 months, and if we want to keep the car, pay a final installment of € 24,673.25. One of the great advantages of this offer is that financing is interest-free, Also including 3 years of insurance, 3 years of maintenance and 3 years of warranty.

The Volvo XC60 in which car I buy

In our comparator What car do I buy you will be able to know all the virtues and all the defects of the Volvo XC60, as well as the best offers depending on the engine we choose. In addition, thanks to our buying guides, you will be able to compare the Volvo XC60 with its main rivals, knowing at a glance the characteristics and key points of each of them.