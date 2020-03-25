One of the biggest challenges of the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is that there is no vaccine for the disease that causes it, Covid-19, so it is not possible to prevent contagion in the most vulnerable people. That’s why, for more than a month, scientists around the world have launched a race against the clock to discover the formula that immunizes those who have not yet been infected. To do so, however, volunteers are also required to undergo experimental testing.

When Karla Borella-Leon, a young woman of Mexican descent, began reading the news about the advance of the coronavirus in China, she became interested in the subject. Although he acknowledges that at that time he did not see it as the great threat he represents to the world today, this Chemistry student at Seattle University He became increasingly aware of the danger posed by the possible expansion of this epidemic.

“It all started when I heard that a lot of people in Seattle were getting sick from coronavirus, that made me feel bad,” Karla says, by phone from Seattle. “As we know, this virus mainly affects older people. So I was saddened to learn that my grandmothers, one with diabetes and one with cancer survivors, could be more exposed to this virus and potentially die, “says Karla, the youngest participant in the study of an experimental vaccine against the newly developed coronavirus. by the Washington Kaiser Permanente Health Research Institute in Seattle.

A few days later, while reading the news about the advance of the pandemic that today affects more than 170 countries and that has infected more than 400,000 people, Karla stumbled upon an article in a local media that reported that the Kaiser-del Institute that she is a donor partner–, she would start testing the experimental vaccine to combat the new coronavirus: “Being a member of Kaiser, I thought it would be easier to be chosen. I thought about it and decided to sign up to be considered in the trials, ”she says.

“When I entered university, one of the things I decided was that, in life, I want to be someone who makes a change in the world, something good. I saw this opportunity and took advantage of itKarla confesses when asked about the reasons that led her to apply as a volunteer.

Last week Karla made her first scheduled visit to the Kaiser Institute, where she underwent the latest tests to verify that her state of health does not present complications, something that she discards: “During all these days, I was nervous to know if I could advance to Next step, but I knew I had a lot of chances. I consider myself a pretty healthy 18-year-old, ”says Karla, who in addition to studying at the University practices running and is a soccer referee.

During her last visit to the research center, they also extracted blood, something that apparently was not so easy since she was always very scared by the needles: “Letting me get pricked was the most difficult part. I was so nervous, “admits Karla, who is very excited about the process. From that day on, Karla was waiting for her phone waiting for a call from the Kaiser staff to confirm that she was still in the race. “These days I was very anxious, I really hoped that everything is fine to be able to advance to the next step. Now I am very happy to be officially part of the test since This is the first opportunity I have had to make a big difference in the world.. It may not be the last. We will see how it develops ”, concludes the young student.

In the next few days Karla will have to return to receive the first dose of the possible vaccine. Thereafter, the young woman must record her temperature daily, as well as any additional symptoms. “Once I am injected, I will have to write a diary telling how I feel every day. That is the next step ”, Karla says.

Although she claims to be aware of possible side effects, Karla clarifies that she will not be in contact with the coronavirus, so she would not be at risk of getting sick from Covid-19, the greatest fear of her friends and family. “Some of my family members are concerned about side effects, or even the possibility that I might get the virus,” he says. “All the risks have been explained to us very clearly. At no point in the study will I be exposed to the virus. There may be other side effects, but we will only know once they inject me. ”

In effect, the young Karla made the decision to apply as a volunteer without consulting her parents, something that is not mandatory since she has just turned 18. In this regard, Josefina –his mother– relates: “At first, we did not take my husband very seriously. When we realized that Karla was determined to apply, she was already in the selection process. Being of legal age, all the information goes directly to the patient and the parents do not have to give authorization, “says Josefina, adding:” Karla was always a very independent girl, but since she started university she is even more so. “

“I’m a little anxious, but Karla is very smart and I’m sure she did research before volunteering,” says her mother, born in Mexico and living decades ago in Seattle. “She is also very healthy and the side effects are not going to have great consequences,” says Josefina, who works at a medical center for cancer treatment.

“Now the important thing is that they find the vaccine and we can protect the most vulnerable as soon as possible. Medical personnel across the US –Of which Josefina is a part– is participating 100% with this global crisis. Karla’s attitude is a pride for all of us in this field. It is a moral commitment to help others, “concludes Josefina.

The study recruited healthy adults ages 18 to 55. More than 2,000 people signed up, although only 45 were chosen. Now you must attend 11 visits, over a period of 14 months. Yesterday Karla made the first initial screening visit. In the next few days, you will receive the first mRNA-1273 vaccine, and 28 days later, the next. The rest of the visits will be of control and follow-up.

The volunteers selected to be part of the experimental test receive a financial fee for your participation (100 USD for each visit). Karla already knows what she will do with that money. “Seeing the destruction caused by this disease, I have decided that I will donate the money I receive for my participation to the local food banks ”, ensures.

As revealed on the official Kaiser website, this clinical trial is a “phase one” test in a three-phase process that examines the potential vaccine. In this first phase, Kaiser researchers will monitor the safety and production of antibodies, which means they will test multiple doses to see which ones are producing an immune response. Study participants are divided into three groups of 15 people each, and will receive a different dose of the vaccine (25, 100, and 250 mcg), 28 days apart. The trial is expected to be over in about six weeks.

For the development of this potential vaccine, a technology known as Messenger RNA (MRNA), produced in a laboratory, that copies the genetic code of the virus, instead of transmitting an attenuated version of it.

Typical virus vaccines, such as measles, are made from a weakened or dead virus. The mRNA-1273 vaccine, by contrast, is not made from the SARS-CoV-2 virus and cannot cause infection, the scientists clarify. Thus, there would be no chance of participants like Karla being infected because the vaccines do not contain the coronavirus itself. To date, no vaccine using the mRNA formula has been approved for use in humans.

In short, injecting an mRNA into a human body triggers an immune response without the need to infect the person with the complete virus. It should be noted that this mRNA breaks down naturally and does not remain in the body.

The research project in question carried out by the Kaiser Permanente Institute It is funded by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which reports to the US National Institutes of Health. This potential vaccine was developed by the biotechnology company Moderna Inc., based in Massachusetts.

“We are proud that NIAID has selected us to conduct this groundbreaking trial,” said Lisa Jackson, principal investigator of the study being conducted today by the Kaiser Institute. “We are well prepared and focused on helping to address this evolving health situation.”

This potential vaccine appears to be made through a new process that is much faster than older vaccine manufacturing methods. However, this first phase of research is just the beginning of a series of studies in people necessary to demonstrate whether vaccines are safe and effective. Even if the research is successful, the vaccine would not be available for extensive use for another 1.5 years, as noted in a press release Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID.

“Finding a safe and effective vaccine to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection is an urgent public health priority,” said Fauci. “This Phase 1 study, launched at record speed, is an important first step in achieving that goal,” he said.

Under normal conditions, the development of a new vaccine can take a decade. In the case of efforts to stop the coronavirus, although part of the way has already been done by research on viruses from the same family (such as MERS or SARS), there are issues such as security tests, which Karla forms part, they require time to see the effects of the new drug. All this without counting the economic factors associated with the development of vaccines, whose costs amount to millions of dollars.

In addition to the project that takes place in Seattle this week, there are numerous other research and pharmaceutical groups around the world (China, Germany, Spain and Australia) that are looking for ways to develop new vaccines or antivirals that alleviate the disease. that causes the new coronavirus, the pandemic that already has 20,000 fatalities and today keeps the planet on edge.

The enormous efforts dedicated to its development suggest that the usual times will be shortened, although experts have serious doubts that a viable vaccine arrives before 2021.