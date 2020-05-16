He did not think twice. She postponed her wedding, donned her nursing gear, and traveled to a Coney Island hospital in New York to help cope with the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc in the Big Apple, the global epicenter of the pandemic. And he ended up marrying in the middle of Times Square with his bridesmaids dressed in operating room blue and with a mask.

Her name is Amanda Stuart and she had to quit her job to come to New York. “Anyone who knows me can attest to the fact that God gave me a deep desire to serve others,” Stuart told CBS News: “Whether it be a friend or a family member or other people, I felt I needed to be there for someone. “

After having to cancel her wedding due to the pandemic, the Texas nurse decided to drop everything and fly to New York City to help out on the front lines of the battle. There, she formed a bond with other nurses from other cities, who would soon help her celebrate a wedding to remember last May 10.

Stuart, originally from Arkansas, met her husband, Ronnie, in 2011, when she was the ICU nurse at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana. Until recently, he worked at Midland Memorial Hospital and Signature Care ER in Midland, Texas.

Although it meant leaving her job and family behind, she felt compelled to travel to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. “I knew that New York needed me and I needed New York,” he said.

“We were told that we would have to work 21 consecutive 12-hour shifts,” Stuart told CBS. “I checked into the hotel, went to orientation, and was assigned to Coney Island Hospital the next day.” Stuart said that on the hour-long bus ride from the Times Square Sheraton to Coney Island, he met the other nurses.

“Every night I tried to de-stress myself on the bus back to the hotel. Everyone has their own way of dealing with pain, but mine didn’t work, ”he said. “The exhaustion of the 16-hour days was catching up with me and I finally gave in. I came to my hotel one night and cried, “explains the Texas nurse, who remembers how many of her colleagues also cried every day on the bus back to the hotel.

She says she was overwhelmed but began to befriend the nurses on her bus and they began to trust each other. “Many of them heard that I had to cancel my wedding and started joking about Ronnie flying here and walking to Times Square to get married,” explains Stuart, who thought, “It would be a fun and memorable experience for everyone. They even offered to serve as our bridesmaids and groomsmen in their uniforms. ”

Instead of joking about it, Stuart decided to do it. Her fiancé was planning to fly to New York anyway, so they began planning what she called a “mini-wedding.” “I felt deep inside that I not only wanted to get married, but that all the frontline heroes needed something positive to look forward to at this point in our journey,” he said.

“I had strangers provide me with a cake, a wedding dress, shoes, jewelry, music, and flowers for my wedding,” she told CBS. New York police and firefighters blocked the famous ‘red stairs’ in Times Square, where the wedding was held. Stuart was told that no one in history had been allowed to get married on the iconic stairs of Times Square, an area that is usually full of tourists.

Stuart’s family members flew to New York for the wedding on May 10, and the night before, his “original team of Coney Island nurses” organized a bachelorette party for him.

They danced on the street, took photos in an empty Grand Central and in front of the New York Public Library, and arrived at the altar in Times Square at 9:30 p.m. on May 10.

“Upon arrival, I saw how many of my fellow frontline heroes were there, the fire trucks, the NYPD and others had turned up and the tears started to flow,” recalls Stuart. Not only did he see his family in the crowd, but he also saw his Coney Island team “girls” lined up on the sides of the red carpet. “I remembered asking myself, ‘God, what have I done to deserve this?'” He told CBS.

