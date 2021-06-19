a Volkswagen Passat 1.6 TDI could do it

Did you think you were good at low fuel consumption on your car? Do you think you could do more than 2,500 kilometers with a single tank? Sounds pretty optimistic, right? But it is not impossible, since a Volkswagen Passat 1.6 TDI from 2011 he was able to get it. There is no larger tank or large modifications, although it would be a lie to say that the record was achieved with a strictly identical vehicle with which you would leave the dealership.

Diesel engines common rail TDI Volkswagen are widely known for their great efficiency when it comes to fuel consumption; in fact, with them the expression “this swallows less than a lighter” became general. If we get a glimpse of the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen actually does make some pretty good pieces of machinery by middle-class standards, and here, without being defenders or naysayers of the brand, there is one such story to prove it.

In 2011, a team from the British newspaper Sunday times He decided to push the Volkswagen Passat of the time (B6) to the limit and test how many kilometers it could travel on a single tank of diesel. His journey started in Maidstone, capital of the county of Kent in the south-east of the United Kingdom, and ended in Blue Coast, South of France. And he came back the same way, running out of fuel near Calais, with an odometer result of 1,582 miles, or 2,546 km To the change. A record equivalent to going from Madrid to Barcelona twice, round trip.

The mechanical protagonist of this story is a 2011 Volkswagen Passat, equipped with a 1.6-liter turbodiesel heart, common rail technology, double camshafts and a precious particle filter. Through a six-speed manual gearbox, the front axle wheels deal with 105 hp and 250Nm, figures not too bright to shine in the performance figures (0 – 100 km / h: 12.2 s; speed max .: 195 km / h) but yes in the consumption (4.3 – 4.1 l / 100 km). And with a 70 liter tank …

The accounts do not come out either. In the best of cases, we would be talking about 1,707 km, a number that does not detract either. The “secret” behind this world record is technology BlueMotion, an offer that began in 2008 in the Volkswagen range in order to achieve maximum energy savings. Mercedes used something similar, commonly known as BlueTec. BlueMotion technology is combined with diesel engines and their gearboxes, allowing low consumption and decent performance.

This Volkswagen Passat 1.6 TDI BlueMotion came combined with a Start / Stop system that allowed the car to roll more miles despite stops in heavy city traffic. On a day-to-day basis it would be so noticeable, but when it comes to traveling from England to the south of France and back, every drop of diesel is important. BlueMotion technology uses braking force, stores it, and places it back in the battery to help start the engine. In addition, the alternator increases power during braking, reducing the amount of fuel used when braking.

On the other hand, low resistance tires they facilitate the delivery of power to move the car forward. They make the thruster work more efficiently and therefore burn less fuel. Along with the longer gear ratios that come with the BlueMotion package, shoe design is a very important key consideration that many drivers don’t take sufficiently into account. The wrong tires and sizes will reduce the cost in the short term, but not in the long term.

Volkswagen models with BlueMotion enhancements are also more aerodynamic compared to the others. In addition, the ride height is lower and the gaps between the body panels are smaller. Despite all the improvements, the record-breaking Passat was fitted with more aerodynamic modifications, the height was lowered further, a programmed battery charge was established, gear ratios were stretched, and tires with lower rolling resistance were fitted. .

The second protagonist of the story is Gavin conway, the journalist in charge of rushing the deposit of that Volkswagen Passat 1.6 TDI during 33 hours and 53 minutes. When asked about the ride, Conway simply said it’s just one more test that shows just how efficient modern cars are. Achieved the milestone in 2011, lowering factory fuel consumption to 2.75 l / 100 km. It also helped to have the air conditioning turned off and the windows closed with an average speed of 72 km / h.

John and Helen Taylor together with their Volkswagen Passat 1.6 TDI (2012)

This record was broken in 2012, just one year after the Passat set it. John Y Helen taylor they were determined to break the record for the longest distance traveled on a single fuel tank, also in a Volkswagen Passat 1.6 TDI equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox. The record was set at 2,619.9 km, beating the previous record by just over 70 km. His journey began on May 3, 2012 in Houston, Texas (USA) and ended on May 5, 2012 in Sterling, Virginia.

Source: Motorpasión