A vital appointment for PP and PSOE, the immediate future of Cs, the Iglesias effect … everything that is at stake on 4-M

4-M is the most unexpected early call for elections in recent years and, at the same time, the one that has raised the greatest expectation and interest. Both within and outside the Community of Madrid, both within the political parties and in society, both for the current political moment and for the immediate future. The region has been the informational epicenter of the country for weeks, a role that will gain even more strength in the next 15 days, in which the campaign will take place, which officially begins this Sunday, oddly enough because the voltage of the messages it is continuous and high for more than a month.

All this does not do if it does not show that the May 4 elections have a remarkable significance. The PSOE and the PP see in the elections a kind of revalidation for their political projects, Ciudadanos (Cs) will try to overcome at the polls the delicate moment they are going through and Pablo Iglesias trusts that his departure from the central Government will serve to win the Community of Madrid for the left 26 years later and to continue on the front line.

These are some of the keys and unknowns that surround 4-M.

Autonomous urns, national significance

The trigger for the elections in Madrid was the motion of censure that PSOE and Cs agreed in the Region of Murcia. From that first moment, and above all because of the political relevance of the Community, the 4-M is being read in a national key. This is demonstrated by the fact that President Pedro Sánchez has already attended several events by Ángel Gabilondo in the pre-campaign and will be very present during the campaign.

The PSOE seeks to reach the Puerta del Sol In a result that, in addition to being historical – the left has not governed in Madrid since 1995 – would be read in Ferraz as an endorsement of the management of the Socialists since Moncloa. The victory would also be an endorsement of the internal reorganization that Madrid’s socialists must face, who will have a congress in October, facing the next elections in 2023.

The socialists will not have an easy goal because they will find opposite the popular ones, who will try to keep the Community in their power, because together with Galicia it is one of the historical fiefdoms of the PP and one of the main administrations that they direct. For Genoa it is vital to preserve Madrid.

The rest of the parties do not neglect the region either. The departure of the Government of Pablo Iglesias to be a candidate is another important thermometer of what 4-M means, as well as the fact that the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has become the director of the Rocío Monasterio campaign and every day he celebrates public events with her.

The presence of the first national swords is expected to gain even more strength in the campaign that has just begun.

The Iglesias effect: will it add or subtract?

Pablo Iglesias He left the second vice-presidency of the Government to be a candidate to preside over the Community of Madrid. His objective was to counteract the good results that the polls predicted for Díaz Ayuso and change the political board. The landing of the leader of United We Can in Madrid has changed the balance of forces during the campaign, but it remains to be seen what effect his candidacy will have on Madrid voters.

If Iglesias manages to excite and improve the data that Unidos Podemos obtained in 2019 (seven deputies), the left is closer to reaching Sol, provided the three formations of the spectrum agree that go to the polls (PSOE, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos). But we must not forget that United We can run the risk that the candidacy of the former vice president mobilizes a vote of the right and the ‘church effect’ ends up being the opposite of what was sought.

The results of the 4-M Unidas Podemos also include a large part of the political future of Iglesias, who has already announced that the next party congress will not stand for re-election as secretary general of Podemos.

Cs, given the need to reach 5%

The next elections are a litmus test for Cs. The orange formation, which has a key role in the governance of Madrid since 2015, is now facing the polls with the recent disaster in Catalonia (where it went from 36 seats to 6) and with an eye to how it may affect what happened in Murcia. The pact with the PSOE, which was unsuccessful at the regional level, led to many exits of Cs towards the PP – highlighting that of Toni Cantó, exporter in the Valencian Community – and forced to adopt changes.

In Madrid, the immediate consequence was the step aside of Ignacio Aguado, who was vice president with Ayuso, to launch Edmundo Bal at the top of the list. Cs trust overcome the 5% barrier to maintain representation in the Assembly (They currently have 26 seats), although there are polls that leave them out.

Ayuso, towards the leadership of the PP?



There has been talk for a long time that the Ayuso brand is a rising value within the PP compared to the current president of the formation, Pablo Casado. The next elections will serve to determine the actual measure of popularity of the Community President. If they are good, it is very likely that the Madrid leader will gain more weight within the PP to the detriment of Casado, who at the same time, and paradoxically, needs a resounding victory for Ayuso in Madrid to pave his own path to La Moncloa.

A victory for the PP would also help the candidate for reelection to decant in his favor the presidency of the PP of Madrid, a position that must be resolved this year and for which Díaz Ayuso is not Genoa’s favorite at the moment.

Vox is confident of propping up its boom

The formation chaired by Santiago Abascal arrives at 4-M with the endorsement of the good results it reaped in Catalonia in February, where it became the main party of the right after winning 10 seats and surpassing both Cs and the PP.

In Madrid, Vox has been an investiture partner of PP and Cs this brief term and in its spirit is to improve its current representation (12 deputies in the Madrid Assembly) to be decisive in governance. The formation has already shown itself willing to agree with the PP, if the right is in a position to add to govern, and is optimistic about the possibility of reap a positive result that this time opens the door of the regional Executive.

In 2019 they refused to be part of the Government, which made Vox work in the Madrid Assembly with a double role. Depending on the issue to be discussed, sometimes he voted together with PP and Cs, articulating a broad majority and other times he was in opposition.

More Madrid: to repeat feat without Errejón or Carmena

The Íñigo Errejón-Manuela Carmena tandem was a guarantee of success for Más Madrid in 2019, when the party became the second most voted of the fragmented Madrid left and entered with force in the City Council and the Assembly (20 seats). Neither the former mayor of the capital nor Errejón are now on the regional lists -Errejón left for the Congress of Deputies with More Country and Carmena withdrew from politics- so the formation has the challenge of repeating the feat without the most visible faces of the last elections.

To improve the results of 2019, Más Madrid has been entrusted to Mónica García, who during the pandemic has been one of the main opponents to the management of Ayuso and Aguado, and repeats an electoral alliance with the Greens of Equo, who are integrated into their candidacy.