Museums and libraries have the important job of finding, processing and preserving the maximum historical documents possible to preserve the history of the human being from its earliest times to the present day. Something that is not always easy and is often unpleasant.

With the internet, all that stored knowledge has found a new place to spread history and memory around the world. Universities, libraries and museums everywhere have found in the digital universe a suitable space and accessible by anyone to see photographs, prints and documents that were previously only available to experts, disseminators or scholars of the subject.

With the arrival of the Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia created in 2001 by, among others, Jimmy Wales, many began to see that the internet could help the cabinets, shelves and showcases of libraries around the world to be available 24 hours a day and from any corner of the planet where access to the network of networks arrives.

With permission of the own Wikipedia or of Internet archive, which already includes software, audiovisual, sound, books, magazines and newspapers on paper that have been digitized together with web pages, a project to highlight in the dissemination of history is the World Digital Library, an ambitious name behind which we find institutions of the caliber of the United States Library of Congress and UNESCO.

Bringing culture closer to the world

First of all, the World Digital Library It is accessible from any web browser from anywhere in the world. Free and without registration. Regarding its content, it currently offers more than 19,000 items over 193 countries. And more specifically, it collects engravings, photographs and historical documents from practically the entire history of humanity. According to the Library itself, between 8,000 BC until 2000 AD.

Its appearance is reminiscent of the popular Wikipedia. It has a search engine where you can type search words or phrases and offers a selection of recently added or featured articles in case you don’t know where to start browsing this great online library.

You can even follow his Twitter account where they disseminate articles with their most outstanding pieces from the past of humanity and that cover from images and photographs to manuscripts, newspapers, books, magazines, maps, sound recordings and films.

And who is responsible for nurturing this ambitious world library? For starters, the World Digital Library was created in 2005 under the backing of UNESCO and the United States Library of Congress. According to the Library itself, he was precisely the librarian of the United States Congress between 1987 and 2015, James H. Billington, who proposed creating this internet space where to collect “all the cultural treasures of the world that tell the stories and highlight the achievements of all countries and cultures” The ultimate goal was to promote “awareness and intercultural understanding.”

However, after a process that you can consult on the website of the World Digital Library, it was not launched until 2009. Since then has grown without stopping in collaboration with libraries and museums around the world.

Consulting its internal data, the World Digital Library has 158 members in 60 different countries. In addition to the Library of Congress itself, state libraries in countries such as Russia or regions such as Bavaria or Berlin stand out. There are also national libraries such as those in Brazil, Qatar, China, France, Argentina, Russia, the Netherlands, etc. Here you will find all the organizations and institutions that collaborate with the project.

Exploring the history of humanity

Regarding the operation of the World Digital LibraryIt is as practical and comfortable as any online encyclopedia we can find today.

In addition to the search engine and the recommended content on the cover, from the tab To explore You will see at the top of the page you can filter the available content by place, time period, subject, type of content, language and institution that has provided the content.

As curiosities, in Spanish we find about 1,494 articles, one of the most represented languages ​​and second only to English (2,786). If we filter by place, we can see content by continents or go directly to a country in question. Europe, for example, is the most represented continent but they all have interesting content with great historical value.

Once we access an article, be it a document or an image, we will see information about it in the form of contextual description. We will also see similar articles and a fact sheet on when that document was created, who made it, and related keywords.

Other peculiarities of the articles is that they include an option to listen to them instead of read them. On the other hand, the content of the articles is commonly downloadable in PNG or PDF format.

In short, the World Digital Library It is an opportunity to discover or rediscover your history and that of countries and areas of the planet that you have trodden or that you would like to visit. Plus, you can help out with a donation through the United States Library of Congress.