A visit to the simulator this Friday helped Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has never been very given to completing hours and hours of simulator in the factory of the two teams of Formula 1 He has been in since his debut in 2007 with McLaren. But the seven-time world champion revealed that it was work at the Mercedes facility in Brackely, located 40 minutes from Silverstone, that gave him pole position for the first sprint race in the history of the category.

The Englishman achieved a 1: 26.134 – slower than his time in Q2 – in his first attempt in Q3 that earned him the first position on the grid, despite missing the last sector on his second fastest lap and was unable to to get better.

The one of Mercedes He surpassed his main rival for the F1 2021 title by 0.075 seconds, a Max Verstappen who was disappointed, after winning with authority in FP1 this Friday morning.

“I’ve lost my voice a little bit. I’m so grateful to see everyone here. We’ve missed them for a whole year, so coming to the Silverstone Grand Prix and having such a huge audience like this … it looks like energy “, were the first words of Hamilton after getting out of the car.

“And when I arrived, I was hopeful that with the great work we’ve done together in the team, plus the energy from the fans, we would be where we are. And we did. This is because of the fans.”

When asked if he had been saving in the morning in FP1, Hamilton stated: “I don’t know what they (Red Bull) were doing. They were very fast, obviously, in the one practice session, but we just focused on our work and we try to keep up. “

“I was in the simulator this morning, just to use it as a training session, because it is the first time that we have free ones in the morning and we just reflect it in time, trying to give absolutely everything and not leave any stone unturned.” .

“We had this morning off and I was like ‘look, we’re not going to sit around and waste time, let’s do it.’ So we did a practice session this morning and I also tried to evolve, I tried to give the guys as much information as it was possible so that as we develop the car, we squeeze absolutely every ounce of performance that we lack. I’m over the moon. “

Hamilton received the support of the thousands of fans that this weekend packed the stands of Silverstonedespite the pandemic, and was enormously grateful for it.

“The second lap seemed even better, but I lost my rear end in the last corner, so my heart was in my mouth as I crossed the finish line. But I was able to see the crowd and it reminded me a lot of my first pole here in 2007. And like I said, I couldn’t have done it without these guys, so thank you very much, “he said.

“It seems like it’s been a long time since we have been able to get close, so this is incredibly special and obviously, doing it in your country, there is no better feeling. But it’s just one step forward, we have tomorrow’s race that is going to be incredibly difficult, and I think I have the car in a good place. But it will be in the next two days when the work will have to be done. “

