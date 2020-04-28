Twenty leading film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, Berlin and Toronto, will participate in a virtual event that will offer free films on YouTube, the American Tribeca festival partner, announced Monday in a statement.

The “We Are One: A Global Film Festival” festival will be held online from May 29 to June 7 and will feature feature films, short films, documentaries, music and virtual round tables.

The exact program is not yet known.

Old and new films

The organizers indicated that the content would be a mixture of new and old films.

Originally scheduled for May 12-23, the Cannes film festival planned to postpone it to the end of June, but French authorities have since banned all rallies until mid-July.

Its organizers have indicated that it could take new “forms”.

The parallel sections of the Cannes festival have canceled their 2020 edition.

Part of the festival proceeds will be donated to the World Health Organization (WHO) and to charities, the organizers announced.

“The whole world needs appeasement”

Internet users who will go to YouTube.com/WeAreOne to view content and also make a donation to associations.

“We often talk about the role that films can play to inspire and bring people together across borders, to help appease the world,” commented Tribeca festival director Jane Rosenthal, who was quoted in the statement as saying.

“The whole world is in need of appeasement right now,” added the one who co-founded the festival with actor Robert De Niro and entrepreneur Craig Hatkoff.