David Griol Barres and Zoraida Callejas Carrión, professors from the Department of Computer Languages ​​and Systems at the University of Granada (UGR), have collaborated with the Government of Spain in the development of a Conversational assistant to answer frequently asked questions and deny falsehoods about COVID-19.

The wizard, called Hispabot-Covid19, access information from official sources such as the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) to inform on issues such as disease symptoms, vulnerable groups, how it is transmitted, how to prevent and protect yourself, denial of hoaxes, coexistence with infected people, conditions for quarantine and isolation, the helplines in each Autonomous Community, among many others.

The initiative for the development of this assistant came from the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence (SEDIA), which coordinates the Plan for the Promotion of Language Technologies, under the direction of David Pérez Fernández and in which Professor Griol is responsible from the line of conversational systems.

Google Technologies and Vonage API

The company Sngular and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center have also participated in the development and deployment of the system. Google technologies and the communications platform have been used Vonage API. The review of the medical contents has been carried out by experts from the Ministry of Health of the Government of La Rioja. Furthermore, the ONCE Foundation has provided recommendations to guarantee the accessibility of the system.

Official State agencies are making a great effort to provide real-time data and information and lessen the collapse of healthcare phones the citizen before the pandemic.

“Conversational systems contribute to this work by providing easy access to information at any time, allowing citizens to ask questions in their own words. These systems can answer the citizens’ frequently asked questions, thus making it possible for the calls received at the new coronavirus care numbers to be from people who have symptoms, ”explain the UGR researchers.

Automatically answer questions

The assistent allows you to answer questions automatically reducing waiting time, will be operational on the web and through instant messaging services such as WhatsApp, being able to learn and improve your responses as you have more queries using machine learning techniques.

On April 3, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, on which SEDIA depends, launched a pilot project to first integrate the assistant in the web portals of the Government of La Rioja and Rioja Salud.

Since April 8, the wizard is accessible from WhatsApp through the number +34 600 802 802. To interact with the system, you simply need to add this number in the phone contacts and write a message with the word “hello” .

To date, more than 120,000 queries have been made to the assistant.

