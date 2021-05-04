A Virologist’s Warning About the Indian Variation: “It’s to Be Alert”

A man in a vaccination center. (Photo: EFE / Enric Fontcuberta)

This Monday the fourth case of the Indian variant in Spain has been confirmed. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, explained that the alert remains for this variant of the coronavirus but that, for now, it does not behave with “special virulence.”

The director of the Neurovirology Group of the Autonomous University of Madrid, José Antonio López Guerrero, has indicated that what is happening with the Indian variant “is to be expectant and alert” to the new results.

Although there are still not many studies on this mutation, a report from the UK Health Institute has recalled in the program Hora 14 de Cadena Ser. According to the study, “the variant has a greater contagion capacity and the time lapse between symptoms and the possibility of ending up in hospital is shorter, which would make it more dangerous.”

As for his reaction to the vaccines, the expert is clear: “It loses a little bit of effectiveness, but not enough to jeopardize the vaccination program.” “This is what has transpired, but has not yet been verified,” he warned.

“It must be taken into account that all the vaccines that are currently on the market have an efficacy, in a complete schedule, close to 90%. We could afford the luxury of losing 10% of effectiveness, which is what is being observed ”, he added.

The expert has pointed out that all viruses mutate to survive and the coronavirus seems to do so less than other RNA analogs. However, “in the mutation their evolution is going to them and it will be necessary to get used to that it continues mutating, but it may be that in the future they will show greater adaptability to our species”, he concluded.

