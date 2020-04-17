The corresponding organizations continue to study how to resume competitions in the world of soccer. Today, everything is still in the air despite the intention to finish the national leagues and also the European competitions. Dates, possible calendars, measures to protect footballers are studied … The latest proposal has been tohe virologist Marc van Rast, who suggests that football come back now and that players compete with face masks.

«It is an option to consider. Of course, these are not surgical masks, which are totally unsuitable. On the Internet, there are anti-pollution face masks that can be worn by football players or bicyclists. They are more comfortable masks », says the virologist in the French media Le Soir.

Marc van Ranst is advising the Belgian league on the coronavirus crisis and UEFA has also asked for advice from the Belgian, who was key in the decision to end the domestic championship in his country. “I have the impression that UEFA is beginning to see that playing football is no longer possible this season. We have to be honest: massive events like soccer games or music festivals will be among the last things we allow again, “he adds.

Van Ranst, a virologist of recognized prestige in Belgium, is part of the group of experts consulted by the Belgian government in the management of the Covid-19 crisis, for which he speaks knowingly. From his words it is extracted that it will be difficult for competitions to resume normally, and pespouses the idea that footballers wear face masks to play and thus avoid infections. In any case, it sounds strange that players accept that measure and that UEFA risks football becoming a new focus of the pandemic.