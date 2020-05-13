One of the great successes that the universe of Star wars It doesn’t have much to do with his most recent trilogy, but it has to do with the series Jon Favreau’s ‘The Mandalorian’, which reached the Disney + platform, since it took up much of the essence of this franchise and it seems that the second season will be much more important, as some fans assure that Jango Fett will appear in the second season of ‘The Mandalorian ‘.

Although Disney was very sure of the success of the series, since prior to the premiere it was announced that it would have a second season, which will have great characters, among which stand out Ahsoka Tano who will be played by Rosario Dawson and recently it was reported that Temuera Morrison He would play Boba Fett again, but apparently he wouldn’t be the only bounty hunter.

According to some fans, Jango Fett will appear in the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’, this after it was revealed that Temuera Morrison would play more than one character, so fans began to create a theory that tells us that Jango Fett did not really fall before the saber of Mace Windu in Episode II, if not a clone, or some other shape change like the one that tried to finish off Padme.

Although this has not been confirmed so far, but it may not be exactly Jango Fett, but we will have to wait until the premiere of the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ in October 2020 on the platform of Disney +.

