Although the last episode of the new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy failed to live up to expectations and became a new disappointment for fans of this series, We cannot deny that the plot was full of many cameos, so several characters returned to say goodbye to this universe, including Dengar, a bounty hunter who appeared in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’.

Although the idea of ​​Abrams was to give a great closing to one of the most beloved and emblematic sagas of cinematography, everything was left in an attempt, since even though he brought Palpatine, Han Solo and other characters back, These could not raise the errors in the plot, which started from ‘The Last Jedi’, however, it is appreciated that many classic characters were included in ‘Episode IX’.

Surely not the most staunch fan of ‘Star Wars’ noticed the appearance of a character from ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ In the last movie in this universe, this being is nothing more and nothing less than Degar, one of the bounty hunters who was under the service of Darth Vader in the original trilogy and who returned to fight alongside the First Order.

In the past, Degar was played by actor Morris Bush, Unfortunately, he passed away a few years ago, so now this bounty hunter wore a new appearance somewhat more deformed, since as the book, ‘Visual Dictionary’, explains, Degar has undergone cybernetic replacements in different black market surgical clinics in order to become immortal.

Director, Alan Johnson was in charge of giving this information through his Twitter account, so he published a photo of the character accompanied by the following text. “One crazy thing from ‘Star Wars’ is that a character who appeared briefly in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is Dengar, one of Darth Vader’s bounty hunters in ‘The Empire Strikes Back.’

A crazy Star Wars thing is that a character that briefly appeared in The Rise of Skywalker is Dengar, one of Darth Vader’s bounty hunters from The Empire Strikes Back. pic.twitter.com/dwGGBLPB9e – Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 7, 2020

This is how Dengar appeared in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ And now that the character has become canon within the story, we will surely see him again in another production of ‘Star Wars’, we wouldn’t even be surprised if he appeared in the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’.