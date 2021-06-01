A video shows the moment before the shooting at a concert in Florida



The Miami-Date shooting left 2 dead and 21 injured.

Photo: Miami PD / Courtesy

A security video released Monday shows three suspects of the shooting outside a Florida concert that weekend left two dead and 21 injured.

The footage shows the suspected gunmen getting out of a white SUV carrying rifles and a revolver, seconds before opening fire on the crowd.

The trio arrived masked and hooded, as if the entire crime had been perfectly planned.

Seconds after the maelstrom of gunfire, the three suspects returned to the car and fled at full speed, out of sight of the security camera.

In another part of the shocking images, the subjects are seen running towards the building with their weapons, before starting to shoot.

The subjects fired at the public that gathered at El Mula Banquet Hall, in northeast Miami Dade, to witness a rap concert, according to the first versions of the police.

The shooting left two people dead and more than 20 injured, it was reported early Sunday.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramírez III reported that the attackers opened fire indiscriminately on the premises.

I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. – Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

“They are cold-blooded murderers who opened fire at random on the public and we are going to do justice. My condolences to the families of the victims ”, Ramírez told CBS.

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo stated that the shooting is part of the gun violence raging across the nation.

“This is a sample of the problem of gun violence that we have in this country, there is much work to do at the federal level to stop it”, He said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the weekend’s two “cold-blooded” shootings that left at least three dead and more than thirty injured, three in critical condition, as “shameful” and asked for help of the community to find the whereabouts of those responsible.

“These despicable shootings in Northwest Miami-Dade and Wynwood are shameful acts of violence that have left innocent people dead and injured,” Levine Cava lamented about the shootings that occurred during the US Memorial Day holiday bridge.

“These are acts of internal terrorism,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner (councilor) Keon Hardemon.