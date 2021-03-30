A video game will allow you to immerse yourself in the world of the Queen group

‘Queen: Rock Tour’ is the name of the new exclusive video game for mobiles that will allow the user to immerse themselves in the world of this iconic British rock band, interpret their greatest hits, play with them and even play to be Freddie Mercury himself for a moment.

“Take to the stage and play with the entire band to show off your musical skills by playing guitar riffs, drum solos, and more. All you need to do is hit the buttons in time with the music!“Universal Music said in a statement.

Queen: Rock Tour gives players the opportunity to experience “the majesty and grandeur” of what is a live experience with Queen on their mobiles, “in incredible detail, contributed to by Queen’s own archive and its experts ”, adds the note.

In the purest “Guitar Hero” or “Rock Band” style, but designed solely for mobile devices (Android and iOS), the game allows users to immerse themselves in the world of Queen, earning points and advancing by playing 20 of his best-known hits, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “I Want to Break Free,” and “We Are The Champions,” while You play 10 historic venues around the world.

In addition, the musicians can be dressed in up to 40 iconic and historical costumes of the band, and also unlock exclusive trivia and photos from Queen’s archives with your in-game score.

“Queen’s music has been used in other video games before, but this is the first time the band has released their own game.”, Says Universal Music, which, together with Hollywood Records, have been responsible for creating this game, developed by Gameloft.

Cedric Ratajczak, Gameloft’s Creative Director for Brands notes that “our ambition was to go beyond the boundaries of music and games with a fun experience that would put players in Queen’s shoes at the height of their careers and make perform Queen’s music live in real time like never before ”.

“We paid enormous attention to the details of Queen’s history, authenticity and pampering to create a tribute to one of the greatest bands in rock history and set a new standard for band-based music games. that can be found on mobiles today, ”adds Ratajczak.

Andrew Kronfeld, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Universal Music Group, says they hope that the launch of Rock Tour will introduce “their inimitable rock legacy and catalog to new generations of fans, through this unique gaming experience.”

Ken Bunt, President of the Disney Music Group comments: “We are delighted to be partners with Queen, UMG and Gameloft so that Queen fans can experience the legendary music of the band in a new way.”

“Rock Tour is a game that targets both old and new fans and is sure to be a favorite of millions of Queen fans around the world,” he concludes.