a video appears comparing the two systems

Two Huawei phones, two operating systems: they compare the operation of HarmonyOS with that of the Android-based version of EMUI.

Very soon, and unless there is a last minute change of plans, HarmonyOS will become the Huawei smartphones operating system.

A few days ago, we were able to see a Huawei Mate 40 Pro with HarmonyOS on video, through a video that revealed the design and operation of the new software. Now a second video has appeared, comparing the performance of HarmonyOS with that of the Android-based version of EMUI.

Two similar EMUI versions, based on a different operating system

The first thing that stands out in the video is the great similarity that exists between the interface of both phones. And it is that, as it was already planned, EMUI will remain the customization layer of Huawei smartphones once they upgrade to HarmonyOS. The only thing that will change will be the base operating system.

It is also appreciated how the performance and the speed of opening apps is similar in both cases, although we must bear in mind that what we see is a non-final version of HarmonyOS.

As was the case with the previous video, the main difference between both systems we found it in the control center and the notification panel, which now includes a search bar from which you can quickly make inquiries.

Most Huawei smartphones will upgrade to HarmonyOS this year

Huawei aspires to bring HarmonyOS to nearly 300 million devices before the end of the year, counting both smartphones, digital home devices and other products. There is still the doubt of whether the final version of HarmonyOS will be based on AOSP code like the beta version, or if it really will be an operating system created from scratch by Huawei. Probably, you will not have to wait too long until you can clear up your doubts.

