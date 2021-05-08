A veteran of the cast leaves the series after 11 years

COVID-19 has reached Grey’s Anatomy, and focused on the plots of its 17th season. The long-lived production of Shonda rhimesSince this new batch of episodes began, it faces a stage marked by uncertainty: both due to the fact that it has not yet been renewed on ABC, and because it has suddenly lost two members of the regular cast. The first one was Giacomo Gianniotti, interpreter of Andrew DeLucca, and the second is now reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Jesse williams, who has put traits on Jackson Avery since season six and for 11 years, will say goodbye in episode 15, by title Tradition.

Tradition will air next May 20th. The exact circumstances of this march are unknown, but from previous episodes it can be sensed: Avery has experienced an existential crisis that resulted from several interactions with friends and family members that have strengthened her desire to focus on activism. In this way, it is foreseeable that he will end up leaving his post at the Gray Sloan Memorial to lead a foundation that more effectively pursues equity in the American medical system. A destiny, curiously, not very different from what Williams himself has experienced in real life.

And it is that Williams has not only directed some episodes of Grey’s Anatomy; has also compartmentalized these activities with the production of the acclaimed Two Distant Strangers, a science fiction reflection on the racial problem in the United States that won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short during the last ceremony. It seems clear, therefore, that Williams prefers to put acting aside to continue in this vein. “Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Seeing its evolution in the last 11 years both on screen and off has been a real gift “, has declared the showrunner Krista Vernoff.

Williams, for his part, assures that “I will always be grateful for the unlimited opportunities that Shonda Rhimes, the network, the studio, the co-stars have given me… As a director, actor and person I have been very lucky to learn so much and I also thank our fans, who have so much energy and appreciation for our shared worlds “. The actor’s departure, therefore, has been peaceful, and joins a wide range of interpreters who have been falling from the regular cast of Grey’s Anatomy.

Some are Justin Chambers, Katherine Heigl, Isaiah Washington or Sandra Oh, and it should be noted that Williams’ departure coincides with the return to fiction of Sarah Drew, who played his romantic interest April a few seasons ago.