A very tired Alcaraz yields to 337th in the world in Kitzbuhel

He came from winning his first title at Umag last Sunday, but Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image accused the accumulated fatigue of last week and the discomfort that he continues to drag on his right arm to fall in the first round of the ATP Kitzbuhel against the local Alexander Erler, 337th in the world. Despite losing the first set (5-7 6-1 2-6), the Murcian did not lose face to the game and managed to take the duel to the third set, where he already ran out of gasoline. Despite everything, a very good tour for Carlos, who leaves with his first title under his arm.

Other results of the day:

Daniel Altmaier to Laslo Djere: 4-6 6-3 6-3 Marco Cecchinato to Radu Albot: 6-3 7-6 Gianluca Mager to Dennis Novak: 6-4 6-0 Mario Vilella to Neumayer 6-7 7-5 6 -4 Holger Rune to Stefano Travaglia 6-3 6-4

