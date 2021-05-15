A very supportive Barça ‘gives’ two points

05/15/2021 at 2:05 PM CEST

FC Barcelona has let two points escape this Saturday on the Jaén Paraíso Interior court by hands on the attack court by Ximbinha two seconds from the end that allowed Carlitos to tie from the double-penalty and the goal of 15 of 15 was in borage water at the first change.

JAÉN

FCB

JAÉN PARADISE INTERIOR, 2

(1 + 1): Marcao (p.), Antono Pérez (1), Attos, Míchel, Alan Brandi -five starting-, Rafa López (ps), Bingyoba, Mithyue, Mauricio, Carlitos (1, double penalty), Piqueras, Felipe Mancha, Campoy and José Mario.

FC BARCELONA, 2

(2 + 0): Dídac (p.), Aicardo, Marcenio, Dyego, Ximbinha -starting five-, André Coelho, Daniel, Esquerdinha (2), Bernat Povill, Joselito and Matheus.

REFEREES

Felipe Madorrán (Basque) and Urdanoz Apezteguia (Navarrese). They showed a yellow card to the bench (16:46), to Piqueras (19:40) and to Bingyoba (30:20), Míchel (37:07) and Carlitos (37:07), from Jaén Paraíso Interior; and coach Andreu Plaza (13:56) and Ximbinha (24:05), from FC Barcelona.

GOALS

1-0, Antonio Pérez (1:29); 1-1, Esquerdinha (3:56); 1-2, Esquerdinha (15:49); 2-2, Carlitos, with a double penalty (39:59).

INCIDENTS

Postponed match corresponding to the 30th round of the men’s futsal First Division league, played in front of 300 spectators at the Municipal La Salobreja (Jaén).

The party could not begin worse for the Barcelona interests, since in the first minute a robbery in the medullary of Antonio Pérez allowed him to enter and shoot Dídac to establish the 1-0. And it could be worse, since the play was repeated in the 3 ‘and this time the local squad shot to the post.

The visitor’s reaction was quick and, after tempering the dizzying pace that Dani Rodríguez’s were imposing, Dídac invented a masterful pass towards a Esquerdinha that spliced at the bottom of the tights and signed the 1-1 in the 4 ‘.

From there, a slight Blaugrana superiority tarnished only by one of the shortcomings of this team: the fouls, on many occasions childish and unnecessary. Ximbinha’s fourth at 9 ‘and the unforgivable fifth of Matheus in the 13 ‘, the two best examples.

Before, Carlitos forced Dídac to use himself thoroughly in 8 ‘and Dyego did the same with Marcao in 12’. There, after the aforementioned fifth foul, a masterful Andreu Plaza’s timeout with a perfect match reading asking his own for more triangulations with cuts and reprimanding Matheus for that fault.

The referees were wrong giving the ball to Barça in a band on 16 ‘and the’ slate ‘worked in a similar way to the final of the Copa del Rey in December with a Putting another galaxy into play by Marcenio and a lethal splicing by Esquerdinha at 1-2.

Esquerdinha was the best Barça player with his two goals

| TWITTER

The Russo-Brazilian touched the ball with his hand accidentally (it could have been the sixth) and the referees did not forgive Aicardo seconds later, although a prodigious hand of Dídac He avoided Carlitos’ draw from the double-penalty.

Before the break, the Catalans were able to further pave the way to victory in a pass measured with Daniel’s head on Joselito, who crashed the ball into the post (he actually played both) when the easiest seemed to score.

Alan Brandi, surrounded by various rivals

| JC MARTOS

In the resumption, an occasion for teams. A neglect of Ximbinha about Aicardo forced Marcao to intervene in the 23 ‘and the next minute it was Dídac who tried to shoot from Míchel after a steal in the local high pressure.

The point is that Barça had four fouls again for one from Jaén Paraíso Interior at 11:19 from the end and the worst thing is that all four were clear. Does anyone explain why this team always has problems with fouls?

Dídac saved to the Barça in 30 ‘with an excellent double intervention against Felipe Mancha and in the next action it was Dyego who played the goalkeeper without his hands twice against Carlitos. The locals were thrown for the tie.

The Barça had the victory in his hands

| JC MARTOS

The good referee couple formed by Felipe Madorrán and Urdanoz Apezteguia did not have their day and he made a serious mistake when pointing out the sixth foul on Povill, although Dídac diverted Carlitos’s double-penalty to a corner, although in the final stretch they did not see a clear violation by Aicardo either.

Barça also had a ‘double’ that Dídac caused and that sent to Esquerdinha post at 37 ‘ and, in the middle of the local siege with an attack of five, André Coelho avoided the tie on a couple of occasions.

Y the final 2-2 came in the most childish way possible, for some hands in the center of the field two seconds from the end of Ximbinha and this time Carlitos did not miss from 10 meters. What a way to throw a colon in the trash! And what a way to always be charged with fouls.