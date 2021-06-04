a very stylish vision of Stephen King on Apple TV +

We are so used to the conventional and very well digested narrative and second-hand visual resources of all the series (to give way to flashbacks, to ellipsis, to cliffhangers) that when a production arrives that distances itself in part from those conventions, it surprises with its daring. This is the case of ‘Watchmen’, of ‘Devs’, of ‘Undone’, of ‘Russian doll’, of the most radical series of Adult Swim.

Apple TV +, despite not having the reach or impact of Netflix or HBO, is taking care of its series in an extraordinary way. Even those that move under more predictable arguments, such as ‘See’ or ‘For all humanity’ shine in their visual section. And alongside them, productions such as ‘Calls’, ‘Mythic Quest’ or ‘Servant’, among many others, which have at least, ability to surprise and dazzle with innovative and risky planning.

‘Lisey’s story’ has as its starting point an element that cannot be more mainstream and accessible: Stephen King. However, Apple TV + has put effort (and money, that sometimes the desire does not give so much of itself) to make this one of the suspense and horror series of the year, and has hired King himself to write the scripts, something that he had not done since specific episodes of ‘The Stand’ and ‘La cupola’, and before that, in 2002 with the wonderful and now forgotten mini ‘Rose Red’.

To that is added a director characterized by the care of his staging, Pablo Larraín (‘El club’, ‘Ema’), signing all the episodes and giving them a common tone. And an absolutely spectacular and very well-directed cast, full of stars devoted to their roles: Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Joan Allen, joined by the lesser known but also brilliant Ron Cephas Jones. Y Dane DeHaan.

Submerged passions

‘Lisey’s story’ premieres today its first two chapters, which will continue to arrive on Fridays with weekly cadence. It is a great dosage, because it is convenient to savor little by little its captivating images and the passionate interpretations of its cast, especially a Julianne Moore who always seems to be on the verge of breaking as if she were made of glass.

The series (consisting of only eight chapters) tells the story of the widow (Moore) of a successful writer, who is violently murdered (Owen). Years later, Lisey goes through family problems with her two sisters (Allen and Jason Leigh) while discovering hidden questions about her husband’s past, and has to face an unleashed fan (DeHaan). A highly Kingian plot, where elements of ‘Misery’ are detected, of the multiple stories of King starring writers and of his also frequent use of supernatural powers, as in ‘The dark tower’, ‘The shining’ and many others.

All this comes together in two initial episodes that, thanks to an intelligent use of the different periods that make up the story (the first successes of the writer, his childhood, the happy years with Lisey, the murder, the present …) and how dreams, hallucinations and invasions of some time lines intersect in others they make up a story that tastes both of familiar territory and a welcome desire to innovate.

Although there are still six episodes to be revealed, these two initials present an excellent atmosphere, which is not afraid to immerse itself in pictorial references, in terror without cheap scares and even in occasional grotesque notes. Pure Stephen King for a series that continues to corroborate that, despite its more limited scope in terms of audience, it is convenient to continue to closely monitor Apple TV + releases.