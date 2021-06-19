A very special match for Alison Van Uytvanck

Things that tennis has. The Belgian tennis player Alison van uytvanck defeated his compatriot today Greetie minnen by 6-4 and 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the ITF Nottingham 2021. But the anecdote does not end there, both players have been dating for five years and last year they communicated through social networks that they will get married in the next months. Despite living together and sharing many moments side by side, today they faced each other face to face and it was Van Uytvanck the winner. This was their second game together, with a 2-0 record in favor of Alison.