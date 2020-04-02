The Shelby Dakota Dodge’s was a limited production performance version of the truck. Dodge Dakota Sport. Offered by Shelby only in 1989, it was their first rear-wheel drive vehicle.

Now the house up for auction Mecum Auctions I list a 1989 Dodge Shelby Dakota for sale, one of only 1,500 trucks made.

The truck listed at the auction is in its original, unrestored condition and has only 5,851 miles on the odometer. The truck seems to be in perfect condition and is definitely going to get many people’s interest,

The Shelby Dakota started with a short-wheelbase, short-bed, and standard cab pickup, with a 5.2-liter V8 engine and throttle body injection system that produced 175 horsepower (hp) and 270 pound-feet of torque.

The engine was paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. The wheels and trim were special, as were the individually numbered dash plates.

The auction house plans to put this truck up for sale from May 12 to 17 and puts up all the information and photos of the truck. On this official Mecum Auctions page you can see everything about the truck.

At the time, it was the highest-performing pickup truck in the world, except for the Dodge Li’l Red Express truck, setting the example for later efforts by other manufacturers, such as the GMC Syclone and Ford Lightning.

