Contrary to what one could imagine, Apple has made several product launches in the midst of a global pandemic. They are major or minor releases and updates, but there have been developments in almost the entire range of the company’s devices. One of the few that has not been touched is the iMac.

The computer has not been updated for more than a year, and in terms of design we have not seen significant changes for eight years. The whole world asks for a renewal … and from our anonymous sources we have obtained data suggesting new iMac models may be close.

No sign of new stocks of the current generation

According to what we have been able to find out there is a very severe shortage of units of the current iMac, especially the 27-inch ones. No wholesaler has stocks, and we are reaching a point where there are authorized dealers who have completely empty warehouses. No unit of any model in stock for three weeks.

A walk through the main Spanish sellers confirms this to a greater or lesser extent: MediaMarkt only sells two 21.5-inch models. El Corte Inglés, only one model. Machinifics, shipments of 3 to 5 weeks for many models. GoldenMac, with shipments of 2 to 4 weeks on all models. Directly micromanaged many 27-inch models without stock. The one that comes out best is K-Tuin, with deliveries of 3 to 10 working days although some model has already sold out.

The fact that we have been in this situation for so long is not very common, according to our anonymous sources, so here two things may be happening: Either the COVID-19 virus pandemic has caused a delay in shipments of more iMac units to all distributors that are still pending, or we will see new models very soon. Personally, after seeing how Cupertino has managed to manage the logistics of several launches in full confinement, I think more about the second.

What news could there be? As there rumors of a new 23-inch model with a new design, but it would be something that would be launched in the second half of the year. Maybe it will go ahead, or maybe before that renewal we will see a minor internal update to update the internal components. Coincidentally, Intel has already done its homework.

We cannot ignore that we are about three weeks away from a WWDC event, in which Apple could also take advantage to present news. But we also find it rare that the stocks of current models continue to be so scarce for almost the entire month of June, so we would not be surprised to see them appear on the web as a surprise novelty for the next two weeks.

Three weeks without shipments: lack of iMac units indicates a new model may be near