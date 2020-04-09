A very english scandal – Amazon Prime Video

With the quality seal that the BBC usually offers, this British miniseries of only three chapters, and less than three hours, reaches us on Amazon Prime Video, which narrates a rugged case that can only occur in English politics, when the leader of the Liberal Party He was tried for the attempted murder of his lover, for covering up the shameful secret, since the relationship began when homosexuality was still punished on the islands. An event that could be narrated in multiple ways, each one more bizarre and yellowish but that thanks to the script by Russell T. Davies they have decided to attack it through the route of black comedy, with hilarious dialogues and obviating drama to very difficult situations: conspiracies to kill , suicides or capital trials. Although, as a defect, it should be noted that this complex tone does not meet expectations, since it does not reach the levels of evil of satire, even though it works better as a comedy than as a drama. This due to the increasingly wired history, full of twists that if not for being based on real events would seem impossible.

The one that does offer a good level in staging is the veteran Stephen Frears, who in his beginnings with “My beautiful laundry” and “Open your ears”, has already dealt with the difference in classes and homosexuality although the tone of irony, sarcasm and lax moral remembers more to his stupendous “The scammers” and, above all, “The dangerous friendships”. An author far from his best times of the nineties that culminate in “High fidelity”, although in the present century he has achieved success with “The Queen” and interesting things like “Philomena” even if they were normally budget tapes modest or irregular results, like the last film made for the movie theaters «Queen Victoria and Abdul», so like many others it seems that on the small screen it has found its place, as with this one from 2018 or directing individual chapters of “ State of union ”or“ The loudest voice ”.

Its staging is effective, achieving a superb setting and the best of its cast, including Hugh Grant, who has already passed the ordeal of a sex scandal at the time, and Ben Whishaw, far from his role in “The Return of Mary Poppins ”or his“ Q ”in Daniel Craig’s Bond. Great as a stalker-stalker. One of those ambiguous guys. Too bad the makeup is not up to standard and some characters are not too well aged.

Purely “British” dialogues, with impossible phrases in awkward contexts. Examples: “-How did it feel to be sodomized? As if they saw me in half. And what he did? The only thing he could do … bite the pillow.- “or” -I think it is time to get down on all fours. Are you sure? It would be the most convenient- “. Without a doubt next to the cast and the setting is the best of this very English scandal. The pity is that we are left wanting more evil, although it is appreciated that no one takes sides, since they are all victims and executioners. The parliamentarians are nice to us, despite being miserable without scruples, just thinking about appearances and their careers (as, in fact, everyone in high politics) and the young man we recognize the injustice committed but we see as his lifestyle it is that of a vividor, a parasite of someone else who only knows how to lament and blame others for their lack of morality. After uncovering the scandal we see the pressure groups, more interested in defending Norman for his “gay” status than for suffering an assassination attempt. Neither do the media outlets that are more concerned with yellowing, sleaze, and sinking Jeremy Thorpe’s career than with the truth. A subject that makes us reflect, since it is known how history can vary depending on how it is told, either from the human point of view or from the coldness of the numbers. Stalin already assured it when he stated that “A dead person is a tragedy. A million statistics ”. Reality according to the glass in which you look.

A very english scandal – Amazon Prime Video

2020-04-09

6.5 Final Note