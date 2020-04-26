WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown | This week at the blue mark, 25 years of Triple H’s career were being celebrated, a golden starting opportunity for Carmella and Dana Brooke. In addition to the eighth time New Day celebrates their championship victory in couple. What champion Strowman will do about last week’s gift from Bray.

A lonely celebration

They started the show by showing the gold on their waists. Surely Miz and Morrison want a fair rematch, because only Big E beat Miz. They remember the best teams of all time, and as they are within reach of being the ones who have won the titles the most times.

Lucha House Party came out to congratulate the champions, and want to be the first to challenge them. Miz and Morrison did not believe it and mocked them, to have a combat and Show who deserves to be the real challenger. The Forgotten Sons barged in to demonstrate the strength they have attacking champions.

Corbin scores the same

If last week he picked up the morale of having destroyed Elias, this week he won his fight to aspire for the briefcase that he already won in his day, but that will make him succeed again. With the help of Cesaro and Shinsuke he achieves his mission and leaves Drew Gulak in a critical position.

Unstoppable sheamus

The Celtic warrior one more week, does not disappoint and takes the victory against a local fighter. He did not go to provoke Michael Cole. But if something has criticized, it has been the figure of Jeff Hardy, who knows if it will be his first serious opponent on the blue brand roster. What is clear is that he is prepared for anything.

Fight House Party wins

Latinos surprise on the show, beating former champions. They demonstrated based on facts how they are able to challenge the current champions. They’ve been behind the scenes for a long time, it’s time to show that they can represent the entire division.

Sasha keeps losing

Really The Boss has to rethink if what he did at WrestleMania helping his friend and giving away the championship is something that was worth it. Because of Bayley it fits two consecutive defeats, its course in the mark is uncertain. Maybe it’s time to go for the company’s women’s championship.

Bliss and Cross retain

The champions did not fail in their confidence and did not give any chance to the applicants who only think of the ladder match. It is clear that mistrust arises when both pursue the same in individual combat. They must keep looking forward so as not to miss every opportunity.

Triple H, happy 25

Before he could deliver a speech to match, his best friend in the industry, HBK made him remember the best moments and remember his milestones within the company. Vince was not far behind either and wanted to pay tribute to the 14-time world champion. Although sparks flew between Stephanie and HBK.

