A very “cañí” name for a Hindu 7-seater SUV

The expansion of SUV’s It has caused many segments to change their approach. We are seeing how people carriers and sedans adopt aesthetic features of these to have a minimum success in the market. The proof of this transformation can be seen in models such as Peugeot 5008 or the new generation of Citroën C5. But in addition, there are markets in which this trend has not yet peaked, and the India It is one.

Many have been the times that we have talked about the characteristics that make up the Indian market. The clients of this country, as their economy has improved, they have become more demanding and no longer any model is suitable for them. Hyundai is one of the firms that has taken advantage of this change in trend to launch vehicles like the Creta. Its success has been important and for prevent customer churn they will soon introduce the Hyundai alcazar.

The Hyundai Alcazar is the 7-seater version of the successful Creta

To put you in situation, The Hyundai Creta is a B-segment SUV offering an excellent price-equipment-space ratio. The problem is that by having such fair measurements it cannot offer more than five seats. Well, with the Hyundai alcazar they want to solve this little problem in one fell swoop. Thus, by stretching the body, they will be able to offer a looser cabin and with space for six or seven passengers.

As can be seen in the teaser that accompanies the news, the gain seems to stay exclusively in the rear overhang. Therefore, it gives the feeling that the wheelbase will remain as it is compared to the base model. This is an intuition, because the proportions of Crete seem not to vary. The main difference between the design of both models is in the addition of a fourth side window.

If we go to the behind the Hyundai Alcazar, yes we found new design elements. The headlamps are larger and follow a “C” -shaped design. In addition, the third brake light is leveled up to the roof spoiler. The rest of layout lines they are shared with his “younger” brother Crete. However, the Alcazar is expected to have as its main rivals models like the new Tata safari or MG Hector Plus.

For now there is no Official date for the debut of the Hyundai Alcazar. However, there are several sources that suggest that it will be shown to the public in an online event that will take place the next day. 6 of April. In addition, they indicate that its commercialization in India will start before the end of the year. We will have to be vigilant, because Crete has reached countries in which it was not initially planned, so there could be a surprise.

Source – Hyundai